StoreDot Fast Charging Technology Validated In Independent Testing

StoreDot, the battery manufacturing company located in Israel, announced last week that its fast charging claims have been validated by an independent testing laboratory. Before we get into details, let’s clear up any possible confusion about the company.

StoreDot is hard at work trying to crack the code for making solid-state batteries, but said last month that the technology won’t be ready for commercial production for at least another 10 years. In the meantime, StoreDot is focusing on making batteries that can be recharged more quickly than most commercially available batteries.

As all CleanTechnica readers know, it is one thing to make claims about results obtained in a laboratory and quite another thing to have those claims verified by an independent source. StoreDot now says its XFC 100in5 (extremely fast charging, 100 miles in 5 minutes) technology has been tested by Shmuel De-Leon, internationally renowned experts in the field of energy storage and electric mobility. They subjected StoreDot’s production ready XFC batteries to a series of in-depth tests, confirming the technology’s commercialization viability and its superior fast charging and high energy performance in comparison to any known XFC battery solutions for the EV sector.

The intensive independent testing program covered energy density, charging rate, operating conditions, and cycling. The results corroborated a sector-leading energy density of 300Wh/kg and 1000 consecutive XFC cycles for StoreDot’s proprietary technology that utilizes existing manufacturing equipment. The tests proved that the StoreDot technology exceeded the performance of all other battery solutions.

Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, said, “In recent months we have successfully concluded live public charging demonstrations of StoreDot’s XFC batteries. However, handing over our technology for independent assessment by leading battery labs of Shmuel De-Leon Energy was essential for us for independent validation of our extreme fast charging technologies.

“We are delighted to have passed yet another milestone on our strategic road map to deliver mass adoption of EVs with flying colors. It is particularly gratifying to have the commercialization validity and superior performance of StoreDot’s XFC and high energy technology verified by leading experts in the field. In addition, our technology continues to be trialed in the real world by our leading automotive partners. Each goal reached and each test successfully passed further validates our confidence in our ability to deliver 100in5 battery technology by 2024 and 100in3 by 2028.”

During 2022, StoreDot began shipping its XFC 300 Wh/kg battery cells to a number of automotive partners, including VinFast, Ola Electric, Volvo Cars, and Polestar for testing, and has received positive feedback from all of them. It expects to expand its portfolio of automakers it is working with in 2023. Those real world trials confirm that more than 1000 charging cycles are possible with no battery degradation due to their XFC capability.

StoreDot continues to innovate in its labs in Israel and the US building on its reputation of delivering consecutive cycles of extreme fast charging without sacrificing energy density. It is currently testing fast charging battery cells that can perform as expected for 1200 charging cycles and has prototype cells that are capable of achieving 1700 charging cycles in development.

Everyone and their uncle is working to develop faster charging, higher power, long lasting batteries that will speed up the EV revolution. StoreDot intends to get there firstest with the mostest.