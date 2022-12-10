Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The interior of a Tesla Semi. Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Clean Transport

How Pepsi’s Tesla Semis Will Change Hauling

Published

Tesla delivered its first batch of Semis to its commercial customer PepsiCo, and beyond being a big deal for the automaker, it represents major changes to come in the hauling industry. The Tesla Semi could help prove to consumers and commercial customers that batteries can support heavy-cargo vehicles over long distances — an important shift to help reduce global supply chain emissions.

With around a fifth of the world’s CO2 emissions coming from transport, and 29.4 percent of that from cargo freight, the Tesla Semi could spur on important improvements for sustainable supply change, as Forbes reports. Pepsi as the company’s first customer is also significant, representing the beginning of industry-wide decarbonization efforts as many companies look to lower their emissions.

The U.S. electrical grid produced 0.855 lb of CO2 per kWh in 2021, for a total of 388g CO2/kWh. Charging the Tesla Semi in the U.S. at half a mile per kWh would represent 485g CO2 per km, compared to a typical Class 8 heavy-duty semi doing under 4 mpg to produce over 800g CO2 per km.

In time, electricity generation will also grow cleaner, with some countries such as Uruguay already nearing carbon-zero electrical grids. European grids already produce fewer emissions than those in the U.S., and Tesla Semi owners may also be more likely charge their vehicles from renewable energy sources. As the grid improves, so will the impacts of zero-emission hauling.

Tesla also plans to roll out a charging network of 1MW Semi Superchargers, which will offer charging speeds of up to four times as fast as a V2 charger. The automaker says it will take the Semi half an hour to charge to 70 percent of its range, or 350 miles. Tesla also plans to install solar power at its Megacharger locations to decrease reliance on fossil fuels.

In test runs, the Tesla Semi was able to haul its maximum capacity of 81,000 lb (36.7 metric tons) of cargo a total of 500 miles, according to the company. The 1,000 kWh battery pack generates roughly half a mile per kWh of power, which speaks to the vehicle’s efficiency considering how heavy it is when full.

Additionally, the Tesla Semi has a drag coefficient of 0.36, compared to the 0.70 average drag coefficient of other semi trucks. Tesla’s vehicle designs have always been focused on lowering drag coefficients, but seeing as the Semi’s drag coefficient nearly compares to that of a 2020 Porsche 911 (0.36), it’s a noteworthy accomplishment for the automaker.

Beyond helping the transportation industry shift toward higher efficiency and lower emissions, the Tesla Semi also includes smart features set to make the lives of truckers easier. It includes Autopilot, a comfortable and unique central driving position, multiple sensors and cameras to aid reversing and low-speed maneuvers, and the classic touchscreen that has become a standard in the company’s vehicles.

Image courtesy of Tesla

Pepsi’s experiences with the first batch of Tesla’s Semis will be telling, and we can likely expect continued decarbonization from the hauling industry in the coming years.

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Peter McGuthrie.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

nickel nickel

Cars

Tesla Will Suspend Model Y Production In Shanghai For One Week In December

Tesla will stop producing the Model Y at its factory in Shanghai in the last week of December according to an internal memo seen...

1 day ago

Cars

Cheapest New Tesla Model Y Available In These Countries

Tesla’s electric vehicles are now available throughout many world auto markets, but where can you buy Model Y SUV for the cheapest price? While...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Yes, There Will Be Plenty of Power for Electric Trucks

The idea that the electrical grid won’t be able to handle the coming influx of EVs is a perennial topic for EV skeptics. Lately,...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Janus Converts Cement Truck

The last time I spoke with Lex Forsyth of Janus Trucks, he spoke glowingly of an ever expanding backlog of trucks lining up for...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.