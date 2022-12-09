Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
nickel
Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla Will Suspend Model Y Production In Shanghai For One Week In December

Tesla will stop producing the Model Y at its factory in Shanghai in the last week of December according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Published

A few days ago, CleanTechnica reported rumblings that claimed Tesla would cut production at its Gigafactory in Shanghai this month. A chorus of boo birds were quick to accuse us, and specifically me, of being a fake journalist who spits out clickbait stories that have no basis in fact. Regular reader Ian-ya couldn’t wait to get his poison pen out to excoriate me.

“Yeah, CleanTechnica is writing a retraction now, expect it to be posted on pg 43,” he posted. “Surely Steve has earned enough to pay his funeral expenses? His bile is tiresome. Does Mary do no wrong? Bozo? M. Bloomberg? Saint Joe Biden? Used to be Stevie would rile against Koch, Heartland institute.”

Some people just can’t stand it when their favorite beliefs are exploded. Do he and his fellow detractors have to say now that it has been revealed our reporting was accurate? Here’s the latest from Reuters, which says Tesla will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to an internal memo detailing the automaker’s latest production plan that it has reviewed.

That memo has also been confirmed to Reuters by two people with knowledge of the matter, who said the suspension of production at the end of the month is part of a planned cut in production of about 30% in the month of December for the Model Y. Tesla maintained normal operations at the Shanghai factory in the last week of 2021. It has not been an established practice for the plant to shut down for a year-end holiday, the two people added.

Tesla China

Giga Shanghai employees celebrate the production of the 1 millionth vehicle produced at the factory (a red Tesla Model Y). Credit: Tesla China via Jay in Shanghai.

Reuters says it is not clear whether output of the Model 3 will be affected by the planned suspension of output of the Model Y, which represents the largest share of production at the Shanghai plant. It reported on Monday that Tesla planned to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from November. That news was included in our previous story.

A Tesla representative said at the time the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg, was “false,” without elaborating. Reuters could not determine the reason for the planned reduction in output at the Shanghai factory or the planned closure at year end, but says Tesla China has experienced elevated inventory levels after an upgrade to the Shanghai facility was completed in the summer.

While Beijing has made significant changes to its zero COVID policy in the past few days, the China Passenger Car Association said on Thursday that demand for new cars was weakening faster than expected. China’s passenger vehicle sales fell for the first time in six months in November. It added that it expects sales to stay flat next year in China, the world’s largest vehicle market.

Reading The Tea Leaves

Based on the Reuters report, Tesla is voluntarily producing fewer cars in China that it could. Why? Nobody knows. Your guess is as good as ours, but it’s hard to see how this is good news for Tesla’s China division.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we listened?

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Cheapest New Tesla Model Y Available In These Countries

Tesla’s electric vehicles are now available throughout many world auto markets, but where can you buy Model Y SUV for the cheapest price? While...

2 hours ago

Cars

Germany’s EVs Near 40% Share — Tesla Model 3 Bestseller

Germany’s plugin electric vehicle share broke new records in November, gaining 39.4% of the auto market, up from 34.4%, year on year. Overall auto...

2 days ago
ev battery material prices continue to rise ev battery material prices continue to rise

Batteries

EV Battery Prices Climb For The First Time

For the first time in over a decade, the cost of producing a kWh of battery capacity has gone up!

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Tops Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Just months after the Tesla Model Y earned the highest score in history on one European safety index, another car in the automaker’s lineup...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.