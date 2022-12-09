Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Equinor floating wind
Image credit: Signal2Noise / Equinor

Clean Power

Equinor Secures First West Coast Offshore Wind Leases

Equinor was the successful bidder at an offshore wind lease auction by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Published

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management conducted the first ever sale of leases for offshore wind along the west coast of the United States recently. Equinor secured a 2 gigawatt lease in the Morro Bay area near San Luis Obisbo that has the potential to generate enough electricity to power 750,000 US homes.

Offshore wind is not the same on the west coast as it is on the east. The continental shelf in the east is wide and relatively shallow, making wind turbines built on the ocean floor the preferred option. But the continental shelf on the west coast is narrow and drops off steeply to depths that make building foundations on the ocean floor impractical. For that reason, floating wind turbines are the preferred choice for that area.

Equinor says about two-thirds of America’s offshore wind energy potential is in deep waters. As the world’s leading floating offshore wind operator and developer, it looks forward to applying its experience to create a sustainable offshore wind industry in California. Following regulatory approvals, the new lease will be added to Equinor’s existing US portfolio, which includes the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects on the US Northeast coast.

“We are delighted to get the opportunity to explore the potential for producing even more renewable energy for the US, this time in the Pacific Ocean. The US West Coast is one of the most attractive growth regions for floating offshore wind in the world due to its favorable wind conditions and proximity to markets that need reliable, clean energy.

“Offshore wind on the west coast could help achieve the state’s clean energy goals, bolster renewable energy sources, and create new jobs and investments in California. The US is a key market for Equinor’s offshore wind activities and one where we aspire to be a leader in growing this new energy industry,” says Molly Morris, president of Equinor Wind US.

Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president of renewables at Equinor adds, “Today’s announcement confirms Equinor’s floating leadership and strong commitment to deliver renewable energy to the US. It adds at least another potential 2 GW to our existing 3.3 GW US offshore wind portfolio. We were among the first movers into US offshore wind and are now one of the first movers into California, a market we believe will become a strategic floating market globally. We now have the scale needed to optimize value across our US and Asia-Pacific portfolio.”

The Biden administration has set an offshore wind target of 30 GW by 2030 and 15 GW by 2035 in floating offshore wind capacity. That is 100 times more than the amount currently installed in floating wind installations around the world. The administration’s offshore wind target is complemented by state offshore wind policies and actions throughout the North Pacific, with California setting an offshore wind target of up to 5 GW by 2030 and 25 GW floating offshore wind by 2045.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we listened?

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

U.S. Battery Storage Capacity To Increase Significantly By 2025

Developers and power plant owners plan to significantly increase utility-scale battery storage capacity in the United States over the next three years, reaching 30.0...

19 hours ago

Clean Transport

California Truckers, Help Is On The Way For Electric Trucking

Freight trucks are critical for the economy but represent a major source of California pollution. Many programs, from the federal to local level, are...

3 days ago
floating offshore wind USA floating offshore wind USA

Clean Power

New US Floating Offshore Wind Auction Caps Run Of Bad News For Fossil Energy

US floating offshore wind industry peels self off wall, aims for 4.5 gigawatts in capacity off California coast.

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Uber & Lyft Drivers To Get Support From New EV Charging Station In California

In many ways, an EV is a great fit for rideshare and delivery driving. How do I know? I’ve done it. A few years...

November 28, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.