Hot New Hyundai IONIQ 6 Price & Specs Revealed For UK

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is Hyundai’s hot new electric car, a very sporty looking car that also has GM EV1 vibes. With 27.7% of new auto sales in the UK being plugin vehicles, and 20.6% being fully electric, if you’re an automaker and you’ve got a new electric vehicle, you’ve got to be selling it in the UK. And Hyundai is already bringing the IONIQ 6 to the UK. Earlier today, Hyundai Motor UK announced the IONIQ 6’s price and specs.

The starting price is £46,745. That’s for the Premium RWD trim, whereas the Ultimate RWD starts at £50,245.

How about some specs?

77 kWh battery

5-star Euro NCAP rating

0.21 coefficient of drag (super aerodynamic)

RWD trims: 228 PS and 350 Nm of torque

AWD trims: 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque

800V charging system, allowing for 350 kW charging

Like the IONIQ 5, the IONIQ 6 has vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning your car can charge pretty much whatever equipment or devices you want to plug into it — including other electric vehicles. You can get a V2L adapter to use on the rear charge port from any Hyundai dealer in the UK.

Somewhat surprisingly, this is the first Hyundai model that will be capable of over-the-air software updates. “In addition to OTA updates to the satellite navigation and media system, OTA technology also allows drivers to ensure their vehicle is running the most recent updates to various vehicle control units for electric devices, driving assist functions, high voltage battery operation and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience, without the need to visit a Hyundai service centre.”

As far as safety goes, the IONIQ 6’s EURO NCAP 5-star rating is as good as it gets. “With seven airbags as standard, IONIQ 6 is also available with the next level of Hyundai Smart Sense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that offers a wide range of safety systems that ensure both safety and convenience on the road such as parking sensors with on screen dynamic parking guidance, 7 airbags including front, thorax and pelvis, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), FCA —Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle & Junction Turning, HDA — Highway Drive Assist Level 2, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) — Line and Road Edge, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist-Reverse and Forward (PCA-R/F), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning.

“IONIQ 6 is equipped with LED headlights with Intelligent Front Lighting System (IFLS). IFLS uses matrix beam technology to automatically adjust the light beam, maximising the field of vision for the driver by adapting light output according to road situations whilst not affecting other road users.”

Aside from heated front seats, the IONIQ 6 also comes with heated rear seats. The seats are made with “eco leather” and also include ventilation. Some of the various tech features include:

blind spot view monitor

head-up-display

surround view monitor

remote smart parking

parking collision avoidance assist

sunroof with electric tilt and slide operation

“LED steering wheel lights that provide vehicle to driver interactions when carrying out a number of different functions such as voice recognition, reverse gear selection, EV charging status and vehicle welcome and goodbye” — on the Ultimate trim.

The IONIQ 6 is also green far beyond being electric. “Many of IONIQ 6’s interior touchpoints use eco-friendly, sustainable materials. These include eco-processed leather which uses flaxseed in the dyeing process to reduce water waste and plant-based extracts, recycled PET fabric, bio paint derived from vegetable oils and recycled fishing net. Sustainable materials are also applied to the exterior, including recycled paint pigment from end-of-life tyres in the exterior colour of the cladding.”

One final feature I find exciting is that there are more color options to choose from than normal.

All in all, the IONIQ 6 should be a hit. And it may be a contender for our 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award.