ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vRS — SUV Version Of ŠKODA ENYAQ — Gets UK Pricing

The ŠKODA ENYAQ has been one of the surprise hits of the current electric vehicle market. It was the 5th best selling plugin vehicle in Europe in the first 10 months of the year. It only trailed Tesla’s extremely popular mass-market models (the Model Y and Model 3), the king of city cars Fiat 500e, and the Volkswagen ID.4, a close cousin to the ENYAQ. Building on its success, ŠKODA is bringing out more of an SUV version of the ENYAQ, the ENYAQ iV vRS.

Aside from specs on charging, acceleration, battery size, and range, we also now have UK pricing for the ENYAQ iV vRS. The short of it: it’s not cheap, but it’s also not super expensive. The starting price for the new ENYAQ iV vRS is £52,670 OTR. If you order an ENYAQ iV vRS today, delivery is expected in June 2023.

ŠKODA will be releasing three new fully electric models by 2026, and to fill out a full range of 100% electric offerings. Overall, ŠKODA aims for 70% of its European deliveries to be deliveries of fully electric models by 2030.

Before getting back into the numbers, let’s enjoy a few more pics of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vRS (mostly in yellow).

Inside and out, the ENYAQ iV vRS looks elegant but not too fancy. It seems it’s an appealing electric vehicle especially for professionals with young families.

It’s not a race car, but as an electric vehicle designed electric from the ground up, it’s quite quick — especially for its class and body type. “As befits the sporting flagship of the ENYAQ iV range, the new vRS features a bespoke chassis set up designed to deliver an even more responsive driving experience,” ŠKODA writes. “The standard sports suspension lowers the body by 15 millimetres at the front axle and 10 millimetres at the rear axle. This, combined with progressive steering as standard, gives the ENYAQ iV vRS the kind of dynamic handling that vRS drivers have come to expect from ŠKODA.”

The new ENYAQ SUV includes the following specs:

321 mile (517 km) rated range on a full charge (WLTP)

82 kWh (77 kWh usable) battery pack

fast charging up to 135 kW (CCS)

“can achieve an 80% charge in as little as 36 minutes when connected to a 150kW charger or faster”

0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds (exactly the same as the coupé ENYAQ)

460 Nm of torque

299 PS output

c d = 0.265

The key difference that sets the ENYAQ iV vRS apart from its older sibling, the ENYAQ coupé, is that the trunk (or “boot” as the British endearingly call it) is 585 litres in volume, 15 litres larger. If you fold down the backseats, the volume grows to 1,710 litres.

One interesting feature of the ENYAQ iV vRS is that aside from 4 pre-set driving profile modes — Eco, Normal, Sport, and Traction — you can create your own custom profile with a slider that goes from one end of the Sport-versus-Eco spectrum to the other.

The new electric SUV also comes with ŠKODA’s unique Crystal Face grille (which is lit up by 131 LEDs).

The ENYAQ iV vRS includes a variety of sporty design features around the exterior and interior of the car. The idea is that you’re a family man (or woman), but a sporty one. “Unique vRS sports bumpers front and rear give the car a more muscular, purposeful look. […] The front bumper features high-gloss black accents on the air curtain surrounds, which are E-shaped on the vRS model. The side skirts are finished in body colour while the red reflector strip in the rear bumper runs the full width of the vehicle — a distinguishing feature of all ŠKODA vRS models.

“Inside, the ENYAQ iV vRS features a special vRS Design Selection that comes with sports seats with black perforated leather seat upholstery with grey piping and contrast stitching. The multifunction sports leather steering wheel also features contrast stitching while the dashboard sports a leather-look finish with contrast stitching.”

As a final note, the name “ENYAQ iV vRS” — seriously? That has got to be one of the most complicated and hard-to-remember names on the market.