Electric Trucks Hitting the Road in Australia

Team Global Express (TGE) plans to run 36 medium and 24 light rigid electric trucks in Western Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The move is partially funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). TGE is running the large-scale trial to judge the emissions reduction before assessing the replacement of the rest of its 6500-strong heavy transport fleet.

The purchase is made up of Volvo and Daimler Fuso’s eCanter trucks.

“This is the largest adoption of battery electric trucks by a major logistics provider in Australia and a great example of ARENA’s work, together with industry, to reduce emissions. I live next door to the largest industrial estate in the southern hemisphere, and I’ve seen the level of exhaust that come from delivery trucks on the highways that cross Western Sydney. Moving to EV trucks will be a much-welcomed step for the community,” Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said. “ Back-to-base operations were a great way to decarbonise Australia’s heavier road vehicles.”

Research shows that 22% of road transport emissions are caused by heavy vehicles in Australia. It is believed that financial support for adopting electric trucks will work to reduce emissions in the sector.

Team Global Express plans to spend over A$44 million to build charging and other site infrastructure. It aims to power nearly a third of its Sydney-based express parcels fleet eventually. ARENA has contributed A$20 million towards the purchase of the trucks.

“Team Global will also install a 1MWh battery at the site, and add more rooftop solar — probably around 500kW — to the 400kW system that already exists. It will contract further grid consumption from wind and solar suppliers.”

“Today is an important step toward progressing Australia’s pathway to reduce scope 1 emissions and secure a net zero future,” said Christine Holgate, group CEO of Team Global Express. “This is the first project of its scale in Australian logistics, as such we are in a unique position to work closely with ARENA to share the knowledge we gain and provide this vital information for the benefit of the entire transport and logistics sector.”

Since being elected, Australia’s federal government has taken steps to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The Fringe Benefits Tax has been removed, low-interest loans have been introduced, and now electric trucks are being subsidised. I can’t wait for the Tesla Semi to get here and really shake things up!