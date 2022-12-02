Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Cars

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate — CleanTechnica Review (Video)

Published

Volvo’s new focus on electrifying its model lineup by 2030 can be distinguished by the “Recharge” nameplate. Volvo also has a long-standing standard of safety as its number one priority, following up with luxury and sustainability. These are the clear areas of focus in Volvo’s Recharged vehicles. We recently had a chance to check out one of Volvo’s most popular all-electric crossovers, the 2022 XC40 Recharge, for a quick drive and impression.

For 2022, Volvo gives you three different trim options for the XC40 Recharge, with a starting MSRP of $52,795 before any available incentives. The range-topping Twin Ultimate model we had a chance to check out stickers for $59,245. While that may seem like a hefty price to pay for a range of just 223 miles, note that the XC40 Recharge offers up to 150kW power capacity when DC fast charging. The battery pack of the Volvo is rated at 78 kWh, while 75 kWh of that is usable.

Exterior wise, the color here of Denim Blue is discontinued for 2023, but Volvo offers a wide range of exterior color options. The Recharge itself is distinctive from the flat-facing grille compared to it’s non-electric siblings, but looks every bit Volvo in its exterior design. The Thor’s Hammer accents on the Volvo are striking and distinctive to the Volvo when it comes to styling. The overall shape of the XC40 is boxy, but if a coupe is more your style, Volvo offers the same crossover in coupe form — it’s called the C40 Recharge and has the same specs. Cargo-wise, the Volvo offers a spacious trunk and even a frunk for smaller items. 

Volvo XC40 Recharge frunk. Image by Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Volvo XC40 Recharge rear. Image by Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Hop into the interior and you’ll be greeted with the black-on-white stitching Microtech (suede like) seats, which offer a large range of adjustability and are very comfortable. Close the door and the Volvo is whisper quiet on the inside at any speeds. Volvo has quite a lot of onboard tech available from the base trim up to this loaded Twin Ultimate model. From the Android Automotive–based infotainment, to the 12.3” Digital Drivers Display, to the Pilot Assist list of safety equipment, the XC40 has all you expect in a premium and luxurious compact electric crossover.

Volvo XC40 Recharge front seat. Image by Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

Volvo XC40 Recharge back seat. Image by Tyler Boggs | CleanTechnica.

How is the XC40 Recharge to drive? We’ll save that portion for the video, which you can check out here.

With so many entries in the premium and luxury compact electric crossover segment, is the XC40 Recharge worth a look? Checkout our video to see what our thoughts are on the crossover.

A shoutout to MAMA in Chicago for putting on the event where we drove the XC40 Recharge and for bringing together a number of EVs for us to check out.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Tyler Boggs is a Cleveland-based electric vehicle automotive enthusiast. He has always been fascinated with cars and electric vehicles from an early age. He is a former BMW Product Genius from his days in college and is currently a UX Designer/Researcher who is utilizing research, strategy, & design to help identify opportunities to educate the masses on EV adoption. He also has a number of years of HPDE and AutoX experience as well which is what truly sparked his enthusiasm for the automotive industry. Tyler works with his husband, Brandan to produce fun, educational, and snack-sized content for both Everyday EV and CleanTechnica.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sweden’s BEVs Hit New High Before Incentive Cut

Sweden’s plugin electric vehicle share hit record highs in November, gaining 64.6% of the auto market, from 54.3% a year ago. Full electrics saw...

2 hours ago

Cars

Volvo XC40 — Love That Car!

Sitting in the Volvo XC40 this morning, it was obvious why someone would pay A$80,000 for a car. Massive acceleration (0–100 in 4.9 seconds),...

2 days ago

Cars

22% Of New Car Sales Now Electric In The Netherlands!

The Dutch auto market is fast recovering from a slow first half of the year. It grew 20% in October, to almost 29,000 units....

November 15, 2022

Cars

Volvo Embraces The Fully Electric Future With The Reveal Of The 7-Seater EX90

Swedish automaker Volvo has long been known for its high-quality vehicles, with a focus on safety-first designs. More recently, the automaker embraced the fully...

November 9, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.