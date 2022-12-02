2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate — CleanTechnica Review (Video)

Volvo’s new focus on electrifying its model lineup by 2030 can be distinguished by the “Recharge” nameplate. Volvo also has a long-standing standard of safety as its number one priority, following up with luxury and sustainability. These are the clear areas of focus in Volvo’s Recharged vehicles. We recently had a chance to check out one of Volvo’s most popular all-electric crossovers, the 2022 XC40 Recharge, for a quick drive and impression.

For 2022, Volvo gives you three different trim options for the XC40 Recharge, with a starting MSRP of $52,795 before any available incentives. The range-topping Twin Ultimate model we had a chance to check out stickers for $59,245. While that may seem like a hefty price to pay for a range of just 223 miles, note that the XC40 Recharge offers up to 150kW power capacity when DC fast charging. The battery pack of the Volvo is rated at 78 kWh, while 75 kWh of that is usable.

Exterior wise, the color here of Denim Blue is discontinued for 2023, but Volvo offers a wide range of exterior color options. The Recharge itself is distinctive from the flat-facing grille compared to it’s non-electric siblings, but looks every bit Volvo in its exterior design. The Thor’s Hammer accents on the Volvo are striking and distinctive to the Volvo when it comes to styling. The overall shape of the XC40 is boxy, but if a coupe is more your style, Volvo offers the same crossover in coupe form — it’s called the C40 Recharge and has the same specs. Cargo-wise, the Volvo offers a spacious trunk and even a frunk for smaller items.

Hop into the interior and you’ll be greeted with the black-on-white stitching Microtech (suede like) seats, which offer a large range of adjustability and are very comfortable. Close the door and the Volvo is whisper quiet on the inside at any speeds. Volvo has quite a lot of onboard tech available from the base trim up to this loaded Twin Ultimate model. From the Android Automotive–based infotainment, to the 12.3” Digital Drivers Display, to the Pilot Assist list of safety equipment, the XC40 has all you expect in a premium and luxurious compact electric crossover.

How is the XC40 Recharge to drive? We’ll save that portion for the video, which you can check out here.

With so many entries in the premium and luxury compact electric crossover segment, is the XC40 Recharge worth a look? Checkout our video to see what our thoughts are on the crossover.

A shoutout to MAMA in Chicago for putting on the event where we drove the XC40 Recharge and for bringing together a number of EVs for us to check out.