ID. Buzz Is Car Of The Year In Denmark 2023 — The 4th Year In A Row That An All Electric Car Wins

Published

This is the second time the electric-only VW ID. brand wins the title of Car Of The Year in Denmark. The first was the ID. 3 in 2021, and this time it’s the long anticipated ID. Buzz. Congrats VW! However, that Chinese MG 4 was snapping at its heels…

The title of Car of the Year in Denmark has existed since 1969, and it’s the association of Danish Motor Journalists that is behind the annual award. The Danish Motorist association (FDM) reports on the event.

Photos by Lars Krogsgaard/Danish Motor journalists

From the many reviews available online, it’s clear that the ID. Buzz is all the buzz for a reason. It’s stylish, incredibly roomy, and versatile. The model will from the start be available with the same 75 kWh battery size as the VW ID. 4, and since it’s a much bigger vehicle, that limits the range to about 415 km WLTP. Later it will come with a 100 kWh battery.

FDM Motor magazine’s automotive technical editor, Søren W. Rasmussen, who gave the car the maximum 10 points, says:

“In a field of seven very relevant car models, the VW ID. Buzz stands out in a rare way, so that everyone immediately notices it. It is not in itself enough to win the title, but a smart interior, good and stable driving characteristics, and a very high level of safety completes the picture of a real winner.”

As I said, there is already a lot of talk and tests of the ID. Buzz, so I will not repeat any of that here. What’s interesting is that this is the 4th year in a row that an all electric car wins the title of Car Of The Year in Denmark. Last year it was the Hyundai Ioniq 5, before that the VW ID. 3, and the first year it happened, the title went to Tesla Model 3.

This year the score results was as follows:

1. Volkswagen ID. Buzz 119 points
2. MG 4 118 points
3. Renault Megane E-Tech 89 points
4. Nissan Ariya 86 points
5. BMW i4 66 points
6. Toyota bZ4X 65 points
7. Toyota Aygo X 57 points

6 out of 7 of those are all electric. The Toyota Aygo X is the only liquid fuel consuming representative in this line-up. It’s quite remarkable how fast this shift has happened. Any bets that next year will be all electric?

Prototype IAA 2017:

Photo by Jesper Berggreen

Photo by Jesper Berggreen

Prototype IAA 2019:

Photo by Jesper Berggreen

Is it just me, or do the VW prototypes look cooler?

 
 
 
Written By

Jesper had his perspective on the world expanded vastly after having attended primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while educated a computer programmer and laboratory technician, working with computers and lab-robots at the institute of forensic medicine in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like having nothing. Thus it became obvious for him that technological advancement is necessary for the prosperity of all humankind, sharing this one vessel we call planet earth. However, technology has to be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible, and democratic in order to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transportation, energy poverty, and related issues, he gets the message through to anyone who wants to know better. Jesper is founder of Lifelike.dk and a long-term investor in Tesla, Ørsted, and Vestas.

