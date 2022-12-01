Audi UK Achieves 100% Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) Accreditation Across Entire Network

Audi UK is once again proving it wants to be the leading provider of sustainable mobility, this time by receiving the Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) accreditation. This marks the first car manufacturer in the UK to receive such an accreditation across 100% of its entire network of 113 centers, despite having one of the biggest retail networks in the UK.

Audi’s achievement is a reflection of the company being at the forefront of electric car development, and the EVA accreditation is a clear display of electric vehicle knowledge across all sectors of the automotive retail market.

The EVA accreditation was developed by the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), endorsed by the Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), and independently audited by Energy Saving Trust. The EVA was launched in 2019 to encourage retailers to enhance their expertise in the electric vehicle sector and support consumer confidence as the market moves towards EVs.

The EVA standards ensure that customers will experience a friendly environment centered around the EV culture, unbiased assistance on making the switch to an EV, exceptional levels of product knowledge, EV-trained and accredited technicians, on-site chargers, EV courtesy cars, and more.

Andrew Doyle Director of Audi UK commented: “Audi has a clear and unwavering commitment to electric vehicles – from 2026 every new model we launch will be fully electric. It’s therefore essential that our expertise and knowledge are applied across the entire business and visible to all — especially to our customers.”

“Being the first manufacturer in the UK to achieve 100 percent network EVA accreditation is a testament to our first-class teams across our dealer network and at Audi UK. We are matching rapid customer interest in our electric vehicles by equipping our company and staff with the tools and training they need to provide a seamless and confidence-inspiring experience to our customers as we accelerate the transition to a fully electric future.”

Each Audi Center is independently audited by the Energy Saving Trust as part of the EVA accreditation to ensure that they adhere to a set of requirements pertaining to EV sales and after-sales. These include procedures for qualifying customers, staff education and training, EV demonstration and handover procedures, and the presence of EV service bays and charging stations on the site.

Audi UK sold 9,781 electric vehicles in the first ten months of 2022, up 12.6% from the same period last year. The e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback, the e-tron GT and high-performance RS e-tron GT, as well as the steadily rising Q4 e-tron SUV and Q4 Sportback e-tron, are all currently available as fully electric vehicles. Audi will also welcome the new Q8 e-tron family into Audi Centers in March 2023. Audi will add at least 20 fully electric vehicles to its lineup during the next three years.

Commenting on Audi’s success, Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), which launched the EVA scheme, said: “Audi reaching 100 percent EVA accreditation across its entire UK network, is an incredible achievement and is another significant milestone for the NFDA’s EVA scheme itself. The financial investment and dedication to achieve this highlight the importance Audi places on the decarbonization of UK transport and its expertise in the EV retailing sector. We are delighted to now call one of the most recognizable automotive manufacturers 100 percent Electric Vehicle Approved.”

“The rapid growth of the program means that consumers looking to make the shift to electric will be able to do so at an increasing number of EVA sites, benefiting from the informed sales staff, a better range of EV models, and improved EV facilities and charge points. This will all contribute to improving consumer confidence and driving EV adoption. We hope that Audi is the first of many to achieve 100 percent accreditation as the scheme continues to gain momentum and increase its coverage of dealerships within the UK. ”

Audi has stepped up its game when it comes to electric mobility, with every new model after 2026 being fully electric. The new EVA accreditation is also showing Audi’s commitment to the EV market and EV adoption. The EVA is a great program for manufacturers like Audi that can highlight the strengths and weaknesses of dealerships across the UK while helping to ensure a great experience for potential EV buyers throughout all segments of shopping for a new EV.

Source: Audi