Second Automotive Supplier for Hyundai Metaplant In Georgia To Create 1,500 Jobs

The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, recently announced more jobs are coming to the state. Hyundai Mobis is going to invest $926 million in an EV Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that is expected to hire employ at least 1,500 people. This investment by Hyundai will expand its current operations which currently employ almost 1,200 people.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we’re excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

The EV Power Electric system plant will increase the geographic reach of Hyundai Mobis in Georgia. As the primary Tier 1 supplier to Kia Georgia, Hyundai Mobis has operated a manufacturing facility with almost 1,200 workers in West Point since 2009. The facility provides bumper assemblies, chassis modules, and whole cockpit modules to the car industry.

“Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry,” said H.S. Oh, Vice President of Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit. “We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector. Mobis is looking forward to providing high-quality work opportunities to the growing local workforce.”

At full capacity, the 1,200,000-square-foot Hyundai Metaplant facility will be able to supply the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Bryan County, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery, and the Kia Georgia plant with over 900,000 EV Power Electric systems and 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units each year.

The new factory will be built in Richmond Hill’s Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified Belfast Commerce Park. Construction is scheduled to start in January 2023, and manufacturing will start in 2024. Which is pretty fast from construction to manufacturing in one year’s time.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mobis to our community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “With the close proximity of Belfast Commerce Park to available housing in nearby Heartwood, a top-performing public school system, interstate access, and rail, we knew the site we purchased about two years ago had the potential to attract a special project. With nearly $1 billion of investment and the creation of over 1,500 good-paying jobs, I would say Mobis is pretty special. I am so grateful to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, and Raydient Places for their support and partnership on this project because, without them, this would not have been possible.”

The Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power teamed up on this competitive project with the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team, which was represented by Alyce Thornhill, director of project implementation and supplier strategy.

“Suppliers who have been a part of Georgia’s automotive industry, like Hyundai Mobis, are transitioning to the jobs of the future and becoming part of Georgia’s growing EV ecosystem,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In May, we predicted that non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project would invest an additional $1 billion into Georgia. We have already blown past that prediction in about two weeks. With the support of partners like Georgia Quick Start and our sister agencies, we are excited to prepare Georgia’s workforce of tomorrow for the jobs we are creating now. Congratulations to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Hyundai Mobis!”

Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry by building on the strengths that the automotive sector offers. In Georgia, more than 18,100 jobs have been announced as part of more than 30 EV-related projects that have invested over $13.3 billion since 2020.

In Bryan County, the first dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility of Hyundai Motor Group — Metaplant America — was fully opened on October 25. Besides the direct investments made by Hyundai in the region, it is expected that off-site suppliers involved in the project will make about $1 billion in investments in other areas across the state.

Georgia seems to have positioned itself to be a major player in electric vehicles by recruiting at least 51 EV and electric vehicle battery plants so far with billions in incentives in recent years. Hyundai Mobis will probably be eligible for various tax credits depending on its new jobs produced and other investments, but specific information on potential incentives for the company was not provided. Georgia is also home to more than 800 aerospace companies, including Archer Aviation, which will provide over 1,000 jobs, as recently covered on CleanTechnica.

Source: Georgia