The Electric Festive Mini Brings Light To The Holidays For A Good Cause

It’s no coincidence that many global holidays fall around the end of December. For Christians, it’s Christmas time, but there are a number of holidays among other faiths that have similar histories. It’s literally a very dark time of year, where we experience our shortest days and start heading into the coldest times of the year, so we all need a little light to pick up our spirits and keep going, and that’s exactly what winter solstice-based traditions offer us all.

While we might call our celebrations different things and put them all under the banner of “Happy Holidays,” there’s a new kind of celebration I came across in a recent press release from BMW that literally brings people light and helps people in other ways.

BMW’s “Festive MINI” is back, and it’s brighter than ever before. This year, 3,000 smart LED lights wrap the project by creator Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin with support from MINI UK. The project aims to raise money for MS Trust and Duchenne UK. The MINI Electric was first created over four years ago and has 3,000 app-controlled twinkly lights. With these lights, you can generate customizable animations including light patterns and messages that are synced to your favorite song.

This year you can sponsor an individual light for only £2. To really get into the holiday spirit, Nico will be visiting as many streets as possible in his hometown throughout the festive period. The official ‘switch on’ of the Festive MINI 2022 took place at The Lexicon Bracknell, on 25 November.

“I’m delighted to be bringing the Festive MINI back for 2022 to raise more money for charities that are really close to my heart. I love having the opportunity to cheer people up whilst raising funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK,” said Nico. “My mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago and the MS Trust were instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope. Back in 2019 I was asked to take the Festive MINI to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who had been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a genetic condition that causes degeneration of muscles. It was incredible to see his smile light up and a reminder that the Festive MINI is truly special and brings joy to many each year.”

The a illuminating car came to the rescue in December 2020 when Christmas switch-on displays were cancelled due to lockdown. The spread of joy, cheer, and positivity raised awareness and over £5,000.

MINI UK and MINI Plant Oxford have once again come together to support the Festive MINI, helping Nico share love in his local area and beyond. Federico Izzo, Director, MINI UK said, “We’re very proud to support the Festive MINI Electric again this year, helping Nico’s incredible fundraising mission. It’s a fun and festive way to bring people together, spread big love and raise funds for some amazing charities.”

Want to see it for yourself? You don’t have to travel to the UK or even to Oxford. Here’s a video of it in action:

Featured image provided by BMW.