Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CLT building London
Image courtesy of Foster + Partners

Buildings

6-Story Mixed Use Building In London Will Be Net Zero Thanks To CLT Technology

CLT, or cross-laminated timber, will be used to construct a new 6-story mixed use building in London starting next year.

Published

Architects today often specify cross-laminated timber — otherwise known as CLT — as the structural material for new buildings. One of the largest CLT buildings in the world is a 20-story hotel in the Swedish city of Skellefteå, on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

If you are not familiar with CLT technology, here’s a quick introduction from Wikipedia. “Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel product made from gluing together layers of solid-sawn lumber, i.e., lumber cut from a single log. Each layer of boards is usually oriented perpendicular to adjacent layers and glued on the wide faces of each board, usually in a symmetric way so that the outer layers have the same orientation. An odd number of layers is most common, but there are configurations with even numbers as well, which are then arranged to give a symmetric configuration.

“Regular timber is an anisotropic material, meaning that the physical properties change depending on the direction at which the force is applied. By gluing layers of wood at right angles, the panel is able to achieve better structural rigidity in both directions. It is similar to plywood but with distinctively thicker laminations.”

CLT building materials retain the carbon embedded in the trees they are made from, which avoids the substantial carbon emissions associated with using concrete or steel. They are as strong as steel and are also fireproof. That may seem counterintuitive to some, but we are not talking about 2X4 studs here. These are massive structural items that may char on the outside, but are no more likely to burn than a steel girder.

Foster + Partners is one of the world’s preeminent architectural firms. It is directing the redevelopment of  Queensway in Bayswater, London. As part of that overall plan, it has designed a 6-story mixed use CLT building called The William in honor of William Whiteley, the founder of the nearby Whiteleys department store located on the opposite side of the road. Planning approval for The William has recently been granted.

Patrick Campbell, senior partner at Foster + Partners, says, “Working closely with Westminster City Council and local residents, we have designed a mixed-use development that sets the standard for the next generation of low carbon, healthy office buildings. The William provides natural ventilation, great daylight, flexible floorplates and green terraces — all within a high performance façade and a hybrid timber structure. We are now looking forward to bringing our designs to life.”

The William will be Foster + Partners’ first timber office building in London. It is expected to receive a BREEAM Outstanding rating and will be operationally net-zero carbon once completed.

With six floors of office space alongside shops and 32 new homes, 11 of which will be affordable, The William is an integral part of the revitalization of Bayswater, which will offer a further 139 world class apartments, 19 new shops and restaurants, as well as London’s flagship Six Senses Hotel and Spa.

The William’s modern design has sustainability and wellness at its heart. The building features a series of connected, light-filled spaces that provide a calm and inspiring working environment. A dramatic and welcoming double height lobby features organic materials, biophilic design and art installations. Biodiverse terraces and rooftop spaces offer spectacular views across Hyde Park, while ground floor retail units will mirror The Whiteley on the opposite side of the road.

The William will replace an existing post-war building and contain 90,000 square feet of office space (8,361 square meters) as well as 21,000 square feet (1,950 square meters) of shops, according to Dezeen.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we heed his advice.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

regenerative architecture regenerative architecture

Buildings

Regenerative Architecture Pushes Building Industry To Be More Climate Conscious

Green roofs, capturing rainwater, energy consumption and production, and stormwater treatment are just a few examples of top regenerative design strategies.

February 7, 2022

Buildings

Better Community Health Through Improving Building Social Interactions Via Architecture

In public health and social sciences, the evidence is clear that mental and physical health are improved by social interaction. Simply saying "Hello" to...

June 7, 2021

Buildings

Is The World Approaching Green Architecture All Wrong?

How does social resilience merge with architectural design to increase community adaptation to the climate crisis?

September 20, 2020

Buildings

Urban Magnets & COVID-19 With Bruce Haden, Part Two

In the second episode of our CleanTech Talk interview with architect, urbanist, and author Bruce Haden, Michael Barnard, Chief Strategist of TFIE Strategy Inc....

June 27, 2020

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.