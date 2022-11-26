VinFast To Deliver First 999 EVs In USA

VinFast just marked a major milestone in its global expansion journey with a ceremony for the first batch of its EVs being exported to the US.

VinFast notes that the first batch includes 999 VF 8 SUVs. They are headed over on the Silver Queen and are expected to arrive in a California port (USA) in about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.

This is only the beginning. VinFast will continue to export more VF 8 SUVs to Canada and Europe for customer deliveries in early 2023.

Kyle Field was one of the first U.S. citizens to try out the VF 8. He shares that the first VinFast customers in the US, who can expect their cars by the end of December 2022, have a lot to look forward to.

“Seeing the vehicle in person, it is aesthetically very pleasing. That comes as no surprise, as VinFast engaged the services of famed automotive design house Pininfarina to ensure its aesthetics, aerodynamics, and efficiency were on point and on trend.”

VinFast’s first batch of 999 EVs is part of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9.

VinFast reports that the first VF 9 models will be made to customers in Vietnam and international markets in the first quarter of 2023.

At the ceremony to send off the first 999 EVs for international markets, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:

“The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”

This is simply the first in a long line of VinFast vehicles slated for production in the coming years. CleanTechnica reported that VinFast promises to continually scale production domestically and around the world. VinFast’s smart technologies are also highlighted: “On top of the crisp graphics and modern color palette, VinFast is building out an end to end voice command system, powered by Cerence.” At a recent conference where CleanTechnica CEO Zachary Shahan was presenting, well known automotive engineer Sandy Munro also gave an extended Q&A and brought up VinFast. He provided much praise for VinFast and particularly for the company’s strong focus on vertical integration.

The genre VinFast appears to fall into is luxury with sophisticated aesthetics, aerodynamic design, and integrated advanced smart technologies, yet VinFast promises “attainable pricing.” The company also intends to be best-in-class in after-sales policies. The VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast’s premium electric SUV models in the D and E segments.

Reportedly, fleet companies are also paying attention to VinFast. Can we expect to find fleets of these EVs in the US in coming years? VinFast received quite a bit of attention at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. It announced a new order there signed with Autonomy, the largest car subscription service firm in the US.

“In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast’s smart electric vehicle lineup comprises the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 in the A, B, and C segments, respectively. VinFast is expected to initiate reservations for the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 soon to meet the diverse needs of global customers.”