Ford Pro Promises All New E-Tourneo Custom For Europe (Video)

Volkswagen is feeling pretty smug about getting its ID. Buzz into production and on the streets, but Ford of Europe has a trick or two up its sleeve when it comes to giving customers a choice of battery-electric multipurpose vans. The svelte and sexy E-Tourneo you see here will be available in Europe in 2024.

According to Ford, the E-Tourneo Custom raises the bar in the multipurpose vehicle segment by combining a new platform engineered to deliver maximum versatility and comfort with a high efficiency battery-electric drivetrain that can deliver a targeted driving range of up to 370 km WLTP.

The new E-Tourneo features a 74 kWh battery and an 11 kW onboard AC charger that can replenish the battery in about 8 hours. It is also able to charge from 15 to 80% SOC in 41 minutes using a 125 kW Level 3 fast charger. 5G connectivity is included as well. Towing capacity is listed as 2000 kg.

“Whether it’s an active family trip over the weekend or shuttling executives to the airport in style, comfort and refinement, the E-Tourneo Custom with its all electric powertrain, advanced connectivity, cutting-edge design and new luxury features make it a compelling choice,” says Hans Schep, general manager for commercial vehicles at Ford of Europe.

The E-Tourneo Custom targets both personal use and business customers and offers spacious accommodation for up to eight occupants. It includes a full suite of premium features including ultra-flexible track mounted rear seating, hands-free power side doors, a B&O audio system, digital key cards, panoramic glass roof, and an innovative tilting steering wheel.

Comfort levels are further enhanced by the superior refinement and vehicle dynamics delivered by the next-generation vehicle design. Quiet electric propulsion and a new level of ride comfort and stability are offered by the optimized chassis architecture with independent rear suspension.

The new Tourneo will also be available as a plug-in hybrid for those who worry about range with a battery-electric vehicle. A diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive is also available.

The Tourney sits in the middle of the Ford Pro lineup between the Transit Connect and the full size Transit. No prices have been specified at this time.

The electric Tourneo would make a dandy addition to Ford’s US lineup, especially for those who crave a multipurpose vehicle for camping and other recreational activities. If you are listening, Jim Farley, we recommend you give that idea some thought.