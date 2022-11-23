Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EVs To Its Delivery Fleet

More than 100 new Chevy Bolt EVs are arriving at several Domino’s franchises this month to help make pizza delivery emissions free. They will be joined by another 700 at Domino’s stores across America in the months to come. All will be wrapped in Domino’s livery and made available to the drivers who bring all those pizzas to customers every day — especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Every person who orders from Domino’s online between now and February 12, 2023 will be eligible to win a free 2023 Chevy Bolt. To see where these electric cars are located, click on Domino’s interactive state map.

“Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP® — a custom built pizza delivery vehicle — in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge into the future of pizza delivery,” says Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief executive officer, in a press release.

“Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’ve made a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

The Chevy Bolt electric cars provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries in between charging events, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features, and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles — all without the financial impact of high gas prices.

Electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own. Today, Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and scooters in 24 international markets, including the US.

“We’re excited that Domino’s has chosen the Chevrolet Bolt EV to build their electric pizza delivery fleet in the U.S.,” says Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Both companies are committed to bettering our environment. GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035. With an affordable price, fun driving characteristics, and a 259 mile range, the Chevy Bolt EV is the future of Domino’s electrified deliveries.”

Domino’s is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions, and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.

The Takeaway

For CleanTechnica readers, the big news here is that tens of thousands of people will soon see a Chevy Bolt decked out in Domino’s livery and realize that electric cars really are going mainstream. People are more likely to buy a product they are familiar with. That familiarity will help drive the EV revolution forward a little faster.