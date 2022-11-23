Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Domino's Chevy Bolt
Image courtesy of Domino's

Cars

Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EVs To Its Delivery Fleet

Domino’s is adding more than 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet in the US to reduce emissions and help delivery people who don’t own a serviceable car.

Published

More than 100 new Chevy Bolt EVs are arriving at several Domino’s franchises this month to help make pizza delivery emissions free. They will be joined by another 700 at Domino’s stores across America in the months to come. All will be wrapped in Domino’s livery and made available to the drivers who bring all those pizzas to customers every day — especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Every person who orders from Domino’s online between now and February 12, 2023 will be eligible to win a free 2023 Chevy Bolt. To see where these electric cars are located, click on Domino’s interactive state map.

“Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP® — a custom built pizza delivery vehicle — in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge into the future of pizza delivery,” says Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief executive officer, in a press release.

“Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’ve made a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

The Chevy Bolt electric cars provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries in between charging events, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features, and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles — all without the financial impact of high gas prices.

Electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own. Today, Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and scooters in 24 international markets, including the US.

Domino's Chevy Bolt

Courtesy of Domino’s

“We’re excited that Domino’s has chosen the Chevrolet Bolt EV to build their electric pizza delivery fleet in the U.S.,” says Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Both companies are committed to bettering our environment. GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035. With an affordable price, fun driving characteristics, and a 259 mile range, the Chevy Bolt EV is the future of Domino’s electrified deliveries.”

Domino’s is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions, and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.

The Takeaway

For CleanTechnica readers, the big news here is that tens of thousands of people will soon see a Chevy Bolt decked out in Domino’s livery and realize that electric cars really are going mainstream. People are more likely to buy a product they are familiar with. That familiarity will help drive the EV revolution forward a little faster.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. You will not find him on any social media sites owned by crooks, crackpots, liars, buffoons, or lunatics. 3000 years ago, Socrates taught us, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." How long will it be before we listen to him?

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Gogoro and Zypp Electric Gogoro and Zypp Electric

Batteries

Gogoro & Zypp Electric Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate The Electric Transformation Of 2-Wheel Last Mile Deliveries

  In Delhi, India, Gogoro Inc. and Zypp Electric have announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership that will accelerate the urban shift of...

November 10, 2022

Cars

Does The Chevy Bolt Have “Huge Sales” Now?

CNN Business recently published an article titled “The Chevy Bolt’s huge sales prove America is craving a cheap electric car.” It caught my attention...

November 1, 2022

Batteries

Let’s Talk More About Battery Longevity

In another recent article, our friend Barry discussed the need for standards in battery longevity if consumers are going to adopt EVs. I agree...

October 27, 2022

Cars

Fully Electric Vehicles Reached ~6% Of Auto Sales In USA In 3rd Quarter

6% of US auto sales is up from EVs' 2.2% of US auto sales in Q3 2020.

October 13, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.