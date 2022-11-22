Tesla Updates Solar Referral Program: Earn Points to Get Tesla Merch

Today, Tesla updated its referral program once again. Instead of the previous cash bonus for buyers and referrers of Tesla solar panels and Solar Roof, now both the Tesla customer who makes the referral and the new customer who signs up for a Tesla solar power system get credits. These credits can then be redeemed in the Tesla shop for merchandise.

Not all items in the Tesla store can be redeemed for points but there is a decent selection of useful gear and swag here. A standard Tesla wall connector costs 6,000 points. This normally sells for $400 in the shop. Color panel matched wall chargers and the J1772 version of the wall charger are also available for more points. You can also get Tesla T-shirts, Tequila glasses and the ever-popular Tesla “Short Shorts.” You can also trade 4,800 credits for 2,000 Supercharger miles. So if you were previously active in the referral program and your free supercharger miles have all expired, this may be a way you can acquire a few more free miles.

Any existing Tesla customer is eligible for the referral program. Each customer gets a unique referral code which you can share with friends or family, who then apply that code when they purchase a Tesla solar panel system or a solar roof. Once the system is approved and installed, both the referrer and the buyer will see the credits appear in their “Loot Box” in the Tesla app. The loot box is also where you can check your credit balance and share your referral code.

At present, the referral program bonus is exclusively for Tesla solar power systems. There is no referral bonus for referring new Tesla car sales. However, in order to qualify for a referral code, you can own either a Tesla car, a Tesla solar system or both. You don’t have to be an existing Tesla solar customer in order to qualify for the program.

Also Tesla solar panel and solar roof systems now require the purchase of at least one PowerWall or PowerWall+ battery pack for stationary storage. This means your Tesla solar power system will allow you to stay powered up even in the results of a grid outage or blackout.

If you are considering purchasing a Tesla solar panel or solar roof system, and have a friend or family member who already owns a Tesla car or a Tesla solar system, be sure to ask them for their referral code before you place your order. Referral codes cannot be added after the order has been placed. If you don’t have a friend or family member who is a Tesla customer then feel free to use my code so we can both get the credits:

Here’s the link (the referral code is embedded in the link):

If ordering a Tesla solar roof or solar panel system in store, over the phone or via chat, then use the code below.

Tesla Referral Code: Christopher55570

If experience is any guide, it may take several months for any orders to be approved and installed so you may not see these credits appear immediately. But be patient and you should see the credits appear shortly after the referred system is installed.