Sysco Receives First Battery-Electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 Truck

The first series-produced battery electric Freightliner eCascadia was recently delivered to Sysco Corporation, the top global distributor of food service equipment. Sysco could be paving the way for the future of sustainability in the food service distribution industry. Keep in mind that it manages one of the biggest private fleets in the country.

At the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Manufacturing Plant in Portland, Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP and top supply chain officer, received the company’s first zero-emission Class 8 truck. The first Freightliner eCascadia for the company is anticipated to be in service at Sysco’s Riverside, California facility, which will get more eCascadias in the coming months.

“The Daimler Truck team has been a great partner to Sysco as we have worked to electrify our fleet and we’re thrilled to receive our first battery electric Freightliner eCascadia truck,” said Robinson. “This zero-emission tractor is powerful, quiet, and — importantly — very comfortable to drive. That means it’s not only good for the planet, but it will improve the driving experience for thousands of our delivery partners.”

Sysco and DTNA, the top heavy-duty truck producer in North America, confirmed plans to utilize up to 800 battery-powered Freightliner eCascadias by 2026 earlier this year. In order to meet Sysco’s science-based climate goal, electric refrigerated trailers and Freightliner eCascadias will be used extensively.

“Sysco is proud to be leading the industry with our science-based climate goal to significantly reduce our direct emissions by 27.5%,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer. “Today is a major milestone in our climate journey as we work toward electrifying 35% of our U.S. fleet by 2030. Sharing the vision and responsibility with similarly-minded companies like Daimler Truck North America is crucial in moving toward a sustainable future.”

Sysco Riverside continues to expand its solar power and charging infrastructure as well in order to facilitate the deployment of more battery-electric trucks and have them using green power.

“Thanks to customers like Sysco, we are delivering a purpose-built, zero-emission vehicle to the heavy-duty truck market that offers the durability, reliability, and capability to meet our customers’ business and sustainability goals. The scalability of these trucks and the deep understanding of the integration into fleets will move the industry forward to a cleaner future and make the transformation of transportation a reality,” said David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at DTNA. “The Freightliner eCascadia now rolling off the production line and into customers’ hands represents a historic moment for the entire industry.”

Since 2018, eCascadia prototypes have been used in customer fleets for more than 1.5 million miles in pre-series production and field testing. The groundbreaking Detroit ePowertrain and new safety and connectivity features from Detroit Assurance are a key to this vehicle.

The Freightliner eCascadia offers a typical range of 155, 220, or 230 miles depending on the design and is powered by a range of batteries and drive axle options. The truck is therefore most suited for short-haul applications, including last-mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage, and warehouse-to-warehouse applications that allow depot-based charging.

Efficiency and driver comfort is maximized by the internally developed and fully integrated Detroit ePowertrain. Customers of Detroit Connect eServices have access to tools like the Charger Management System with eRange prediction and battery health monitoring, which help fleets make strategic financial savings and productivity gains. The eCascadia debuts the new Detroit Assurance safety feature, Active Side Guard Assist, and has Active Brake Assist 5 as a standard safety feature.

Source and photo: daimlertruck