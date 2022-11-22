Geely Holding & ElectroMobility Poland Sign Agreement to License Pure Electric SEA Architecture For Izera brand

Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), the largest privately held automotive technology company in China, has agreed to provide ElectroMobility Poland (EMP), a Polish government-backed electric vehicle manufacturer, a license for its entirely electric Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Additionally, Geely Holding will work with EMP to develop the first line of automobiles to be sold under the Izera name.

Polish automaker EMP will be supported by Geely Holding’s SEA architecture to help the nation achieve its ambitious transition to electric vehicles. . Geely Holding’s SEA design will be used by EMP to create a number of electric vehicles under the Izera brand, with a compact SUV confirmed as the first model. EMP has announced plans for two additional models — a hatchback and a C-segment station wagon that will be revealed in due time.

The partnership represents a major expansion of the SEA design, which was introduced by Geely Holding in September 2020 and is intended to be the most adaptable and cutting-edge pure electric architecture, encompassing cutting-edge hardware, thorough software, and a larger digital ecosystem. The companies in the portfolio of the Geely Holding Group have committed to implementing the SEA Architecture; EMP is the first direct external user of SEA, while brands like Zeekr and smart have already started delivering SEA-based vehicles to their customers.

Daniel Donghui Li, Geely Holding Group CEO, said: “Geely Holding is proud to sign this agreement to license its industry-leading SEA architecture to EMP. Our SEA architecture will help EMP to bring the best products to market for end users in terms of hardware, software, and scalability. Poland plays an important role in the European automotive industry, and this licensing agreement will help speed up the transition to electric vehicles and the creation of a wider EV economy.”

EMP plans to use its 2400-person production facilities in Jaworzno (region of Silesia), Poland, which is entirely owned and run by the company, to manufacture its first vehicles using the SEA architecture.

Piotr Zaremba, ElectroMobility Poland CEO, said: “SEA architecture perfectly fits the Izera product concept. Geely is providing EMP with the highest-class of industry know-how as well as additional business opportunities. In the long run, this technology partnership will allow EMP to thrive, allowing us to heavily engage local suppliers and execute the project within the envisaged business framework.”

SEA is a purpose-built pure electric vehicle architecture that is extremely scalable from A-Segment small vehicles to E-segment and larger commercial vehicles. It was developed by Geely Holding through its global R&d facilities in Europe and China. The platform has a wheelbase that can be stretched from 1800 mm to 3300 mm, depending on requirements, and a complete software framework that minimizes software development for partners.

The SEA architecture of Geely Holding offers partners new means of competition. By doing this, those partners will be able to continue to pave the way for sustainability and value creation that results in excellent customer service.

This is Geely Holding’s most recent initiative to aid in the environmentally friendly switch to electric vehicles and satisfies EMP’s desire to make a difference in the European EV market.

Source and photos: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group