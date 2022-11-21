Pilot Company & Volvo Group Partner To Build National Public Heavy-Duty Charging Network

The Volvo Group and Pilot Company, the biggest travel center operator in North America, have signed a Letter of Intent in a partnership to build a nationwide public charging network to support the expansion of the battery-powered Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Pilot Company plans to deploy high-performance charging infrastructure at selected Pilot and Flying J travel centers around the US to accelerate the growth of the charging network. This infrastructure will be accessible to heavy-duty vehicles of all brands.

The new partnership will allow fleets a more seamless transition to electric mobility by tackling accessibility issues and potential barriers, such as lengthy project lead times and high installation costs, that may otherwise prevent the widespread use of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

“As we work to build a more sustainable, decarbonized transport system, our team firmly believes that partnership is the new leadership. We look forward to working side by side with Pilot Company, and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network,” said Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America.

“Our VNR Electric customers, as well as other fleets looking to adopt battery-electric trucks, will have peace of mind that they can access a reliable and robust, publicly accessible charging network strategically located along major transportation corridors, enabling them to extend their operating radius and decarbonize even more of their routes,” said Peter Voorhoeve.

Volvo will work with Pilot Company to determine which of the current Pilot and Flying J travel centers should be given priority for high-performance charging infrastructure based on the volume of battery-electric truck deployment that is currently deployed and anticipated to be deployed, the charging needs and habits of customers, and the availability of federal and state funding to support capital costs.

Through this agreement, Pilot Company and Volvo will be at the forefront of advancing the adoption of electrification and creating dependable, sustainable transportation options for upcoming generations of battery-electric vehicles.

“Pilot Company and Volvo are wholly invested in transportation solutions that will guide and support the industry through the energy transition,” said Shameek Konar, CEO, of Pilot Company. “Joining forces with Volvo, an expert in freight technology, furthers our mutual commitment towards nationwide electrification and sustainable transportation infrastructure. This strategic partnership is aligned with our goal to meet customers where they are headed, now and in the future.”

With a current range of up to 275 miles, Volvo Trucks North America created the Volvo VNR Electric to give fleets the ability to execute regional and urban distribution with no exhaust emissions. Early adopters of VNR Electric trucks have, up until this point, utilized depot charging to support their daily routes, in which trucks return to one spot to charge.

Recent bipartisan support for the goal to enhance BEV charging capabilities and lessen the carbon footprint of the transportation sector works together with the deployment of public charging infrastructure that can support medium- and heavy-duty fleets.

The Pilot Company currently has a network of more than 750 travel centers across North America, including six provinces in Canada and 44 states in the United States. The partnership with Volvo for the establishment of high-performance charging infrastructure serves to further expand the advantages provided to the trucking community. Pilot Company is committed to offering its guests a full range of amenities to make road travel simpler, including dining options, shopping, Wi-Fi, and restrooms. Now also a high-performance charging network at most locations.

Source: Volvo Group