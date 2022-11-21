NIO ET7 Achieves Five-Star Rating In Euro NCAP & Green NCAP Tests

The NIO ET7, the flagship sedan and electric smart vehicle of NIO, received the highest possible rating of five stars in the most recent Euro NCAP safety testing. The ET7, which is already available in Europe, received scores of 91% for adult occupants, 87% for child occupants, 73% for vulnerable road users, and 95% for safety assistance.

This comes after a similar 5-star rating for its ES8 SUV the previous year. In addition, the NIO ET7 received a five-star rating in the most recent Green NCAP findings, which is the best possible result under the most recent sustainable rating system. For its low emissions, great performance, and energy efficiency, the premium car received close to perfect scores.

“With all active and safety features as standard, NIO’s ET7 was designed to offer its users, wherever they are in the world, the highest levels of safety,” says Danilo Teobaldi, Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at NIO. “Providing users with peace of mind is crucial for the user experience. From the outset, we wanted to go beyond achieving test results and through our R&D find solutions to go further. If it improves safety, it is worth doing.”

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), a reputable organization that evaluates and rates the crash test safety of new cars, was established in 1997. In order to make car comparisons easier for consumers and to assist them to choose the safest option given their needs, a five-star safety rating system was developed.

The utilization of innovative material applications and high-strength structural design, particularly front crash longitudinal beams that produced excellent results, were essential to the vehicle receiving a five-star rating in NCAP’s most demanding testing. The ET7 is among the first vehicles in the world to use a significant quantity of hot-stamped steel. It was designed to meet Chinese and European five-star safety standards.

Hot-stamped steel accounts for 44.4% of the upper body, including a body section that is 2 meters long and a roof rail section that is 1 meter long. The sturdy hot-stamped steel composite with an aluminum-silicon coating offers torsional stiffness of up to 37,100-newton meters per degree (Nm/deg).

The structural design of the body, in addition to the use of innovative body materials, is essential to the ET7’s five-star success. The NIO ET7 uses a trapezoidal front crash beam for the front-end structure. Two auxiliary beams are individually welded to the crash beam’s sidewalls on both sides. The crash beam has an overall width of 1533 mm and an overall height of 252 mm. In terms of both individual width and overall coverage, it spans 77% of the vehicle’s width (excluding the wings), a figure that is significantly higher than that of other cars in the same class.

The ET7 uses a one-piece aluminum-silicon coated hot forming with a B-pillar reinforced plate. With this structure, the body carrying a 600 kg battery pack may attain a peak pressure force of more than 115kN and satisfy the IIHS GOOD criteria for five stars. The integrity of the body structure and the safety of the passengers in the vehicle are maintained in the 25% minor offset collision and side collision test, maximizing the overall safety of the vehicle.

In the frontal mobile progressive deformable barrier test, the ET7 cabin maintains its stability. The driver and passenger were effectively protected in all crucial areas. The NIO ET7 earned the maximum score possible in the full-width rigid barrier crash test because it offers excellent protection for all vital areas of the 6- and 10-year-old child dummies.

The Far-Side Center Airbag (FCA), one of the first to be installed as standard for Chinese medium and large cars, is one of the ET7’s seven airbags, which are included as standard equipment. FCA guards against secondary injuries in car accident tests for front-seat occupants.

The ET7’s wide range of driving aid functions also played a role in the successful outcome. The Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system, which response to cyclists, pedestrians, and other cars, the Driver Fatigue Detection System, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Emergency Lane Keeping are some of these (ELK). The ET7 received a 95% score for Safety Assist, the best NIO has ever achieved. This achievement was made possible by additional capabilities like speed limit identification and subsequent driver warning, as well as its capability to act rapidly in an emergency.

The NIO ET7 received nearly perfect ratings for energy efficiency, emissions, and energy consumption in the most recent Green NCAP testing, in addition to an outstanding safety rating. An independent program called Green NCAP promotes the development of eco-friendly, clean, and energy-efficient vehicles. The NIO ET7 received praise for its excellent overall efficiency, lack of polluting exhaust gas emissions, and comparatively low greenhouse gas emissions based on the new toughened grading published in June 2022, earning it a weighted overall index of 9.6 out of 10 and a maximum five stars.

The NIO ET7 received scores of 10/10 for clean air, 9.6/10 for greenhouse gases (GHG), and 9.4/10 for energy efficiency, respectively. The ET7 matched its declared range in the lab WLTC+ test.

Source and photo: NIO