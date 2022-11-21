Fellten Launches As Classic Vehicle Electric Conversion Systems Provider

Fellten is a combination of Zero EV, located in Bristol, UK, and Jaunt Motors, based in Melbourne, Australia, two of the world’s leading technology firms for transforming conventional gasoline and diesel cars into electric vehicles. With operations on three continents, the new business has emerged as the industry leader in the production of electric conversion systems.

The new company, which was formally introduced at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scaling up to meet the exponential global demand, establish a facility there, and maintain its position as the market leader in terms of quality, safety, reliability, volume, and programs for the automotive industry’s electric conversion.

Fellten, which is Welsh for “lightning,” creates bolt-in systems to turn vintage cars into electric vehicles (EVs). After the merger, the new business has access to a global supply network that enables auto repair shops and vehicle restorers in Australia, the United States, and Europe to install electric conversion systems created and developed by Fellten’s top-notch staff.

Fellten’s electric systems enable cars of any vintage to be “everyday drivers” and not simply enthusiast cars, with OEM levels of performance and reliability. Fellten-powered vehicles are retrofitted to increase sustainability, usability, comfort, and performance without abandoning the car’s traditional design.

Starting with Porsche 911s, Historic Minis, Land Rover Series, and Defenders, Fellten has engineered systems for a number of classic brands and models, with additional electrification options for additional classic brands and models on the way.

Fellten has created City & Guilds-approved training courses in addition to the electric conversion technology. Their team has trained a number of high-profile clients to date, including leading universities, significant Hollywood studios, other film industry specialists, OEM garage technicians, and mechanics across Europe and North America. They are leaders in up-skilling staff in working with electric vehicles, systems installation, and maintenance for bulk purchases.

Although there are a growing number of electric vehicle conversion businesses throughout the world, Fellten is the only business in the sector that has achieved ISO compliance in quality, environmental, and health and safety management (ISO 9001, 14001, 45001). Fellten is able to supply electric conversion solutions that are compliant throughout the UK, North America, Asia Pacific, and much of Europe, thanks to systemized methods that enable genuine industrial scale.

Fellten will be able to establish a global presence and forge new alliances with global auto partners thanks to the merger of the two Autotech pioneers.

Zero EV Co-founder and CEO, and now CEO of Fellten, Chris Hazell, said: “We are delighted to launch Fellten – it’s the culmination of years of work from two teams working on other sides of the world, coming together with the shared ambition in shaping the future of electric vehicles.”

“The merging of our two companies into the singular Fellten will provide classic vehicle customers with any level of electrification support, and provide automotive experts, mechanics, and electric vehicle converters with the technology, tools, and training to be a part of the growing global demand for electrification.”

Jaunt Motors Co-founder and CEO, and now Chief Design Officer of Fellten, Dave Budge, said: “Every vehicle on the road will need to be electric by 2050 for us to achieve net zero emissions and classic car owners will want their vehicle to be electric much sooner. With production facilities on three continents, industry-leading technology, and development capabilities, Fellten is ready to meet the needs of consumers and the automotive industry.

“With the support of the global Fellten engineering team, proprietary EV technology, and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers, Fellten provides specialist and luxury vehicle customers with complete electrification support, from design to technology development to delivery.”

Fellten, which made its official debut at SEMA, is preparing to open a US factory early next year and is also increasing system production and training in the UK and Australia; specifics will be revealed in the coming months.

The Jaunt Motors and Zero EV teams, who all work under the Fellten brand, make up the global team of automotive and electrical engineers, software developers, designers, and trainers at Fellten.

Source and photos: BusinessWire