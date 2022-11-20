The Munich-based solar mobility OEM Sono Motors and the renowned German business Bosch have decided to work together to create a network of auto repair shops that spans all of Europe. All maintenance and repair services will be provided within the scope of the Bosch Car Service workshop concept and will adhere to contemporary requirements.

Owners of the Sion, a solar-powered electric car from Sono Motors, will be able to take advantage of all services provided by participating Bosch auto repair facilities, such as warranty services as well as repair and maintenance. In other words, Sion owners will be better able to locate a reliable repair shop partner in Europe as a result of the Bosch Car Service network integration.

In order to serve both large cities and rural areas, the 50 qualified Bosch Car Services who will be trained during the launch phase will be dispersed throughout Germany. The second rollout will include the addition of more certified service centers to build a vast service network accessible in several European nations.

The staff at Bosch Car Service partner workshops will receive thorough training from Sono Motors beforehand, and the Bosch team will then be qualified to fix high-voltage, photovoltaic, and safety systems with the aid of, if required, Sono Motors Technical Field Service.

Only authorized partner workshops — identified by a sign outside the auto repair shops reading “Sono Motors Service Partner” — may carry out all repairs, warranty work, and preventative maintenance. Sono Motors intends to offer a Bosch Car Service workshop finder on its website to make it even simpler to choose the best repair facility.

“We are proud of our strategic partnership with Bosch Car Service, a professional partner for all things automobile, which we believe demonstrates the reputation that we are gaining as an OEM. The Bosch brand represents top quality, and the workshop experts at Bosch Car Service perform their service and repair work according to modern standards. All of this makes Bosch a perfect partner for Sono Motors in order to offer our customers comprehensive, Europe-wide services,” says Laurin Hahn, CEO, and co-founder of Sono Motors.

“In Sono Motors we have found an innovative partner who is exploring the exciting field of solar electric mobility. The innovative technology and skills provided by Sono Motors to the Bosch Car Service network ensure that customers will receive reliable services for their vehicles. This further underlines the Electric Vehicle competence of Bosch Car Service and helps to win and retain also new customer groups.” says Thomas Winter, Vice President of Workshop Concepts at Robert Bosch.

Comprehensive repair, servicing, and proactive service work are all included in Sono and Bosch’s collaboration. Additionally, Sono Motors advises all Sion owners to do their own maintenance and repairs whenever possible.

“To us, the Sion is a symbol of independence. Of course, you should take your car to a repair shop when there is a problem, but we want our customers to feel confident enough to perform minor repairs, such as replacing a light bulb or a wiper blade, themselves,” says Laurin Hahn. As an accompanying measure, Sono Motors plans to provide tutorials for certain DIY maintenance on its website.

Source and photo: Sono Motors

