Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

BrightDrop On Track For Fastest Company In History To Reach $1 Billion In Revenue

Published

BrightDrop shared with investors today that it expected to cross the $1 billion sales mark in 2023, making it one of the fastest businesses to do so. By the end of the decade, the company expects to reach 20% profit margins and up to $10 billion in revenue.

The BrightDrop Zevo lineup of electric delivery vans, the BrightDrop Trace eCart, and the BrightDrop Core software suite were among the first products to be released in 2021. These products were all aimed at last-mile delivery and fulfillment.

The company’s two-year anniversary is approaching, and the revenue news comes only 11 months after it set a new record for the quickest vehicle to market in GM history. However, BrightDrop will be joining the billion-dollar club in less than three years, showcasing the company’s strategy, vision, tech expertise, and commitment to the market. Some of the most well-known consumer and tech businesses took over five years to reach the $1 billion milestone.

BrightDrop already has vehicles on the road making deliveries today and has received over 25,000 reservations and letters of intent from some of the biggest firms in the world, including Walmart, Hertz, FedEx, and Verizon.

“This shows how BrightDrop is delivering sustainable solutions at scale to customers today, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of FedEx’s sustainability journey,” said Travis Katz, president, and CEO of BrightDrop. “Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market, to deliver one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like.”

The business debuted Trace Grocery, an eCart intended to enhance online grocery fulfillment, in September and named Kroger as the first organization expected to get the units.

“COVID has driven a dramatic increase in online grocery shopping, and fulfilling these orders profitably has become a major challenge for retailers of all sizes. With Trace Grocery, we saw an opportunity to help companies like Kroger tackle these challenges head-on,” said BrightDrop President and CEO Travis Katz. “As online shopping continues to grow, BrightDrop is committed to developing innovative solutions to help our customers keep pace. The Trace Grocery is a perfect example of this.”

BrightDrop Core, a subscription-based software platform created to aid users in better optimizing their businesses, was also revealed by the company. To give users improved visibility, understanding, and control over business operations, the program combines data produced by the Zevo and Trace solutions. Early 2023 will see the release of BrightDrop Core, with its initial offering including a user portal, mobile productivity tools, and a digital driver experience designed to increase field drivers’ efficiency.

“We’re a tech startup with a subscription-based product offering that’s backed by a global powerhouse — this puts us in a league of our own,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president, and CEO. “As we focus not only on electric vans but also eCarts and software, we’re confident that our full ecosystem of connected products and services will drive significant revenue and growth for years to come. Between delivery and our recent expansion into the online grocery sector, we can capture substantial market share across multiple industries.”

BrightDrop

Source and photo: GM

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

BrightDrop Breaks into Grocery Industry with eCart for Optimized Online Order Fulfillment and Pickup BrightDrop Breaks into Grocery Industry with eCart for Optimized Online Order Fulfillment and Pickup

Consumer Technology

GM BrightDrop Takes The eCart Grocery Shopping

Electrification makes everything easier.

September 23, 2022

Aviation

Homebuilt Electric Airplane, Rolls-Royce Electric Aviation, Polestar on Nasdaq, & More EV News

A homebuilt electric plane, the Rolls-Royce goal of leading the electric aviation market, hydrogen infrastructure for airports, and more electric aviation news is just...

June 30, 2022

Clean Transport

Brightdrop Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedEx

FedEx and Brightdrop recently announced that the first 150 Zevo 600 electric vans have been delivered to facilities around southern California. This would make...

June 22, 2022

Clean Transport

GM Brightdrop Buys AI Company To Help Customers Switch To EV

GM’s Brightdrop division, a unit focused on electric work vans, recently bought a company that could give it an edge in artificial intelligence and...

June 21, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.