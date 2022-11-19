How Many Kids Can You Fit In A Tesla Model 3?

Yesterday, Majella, Tess, and I were invited to be part of the Cedar Creek Primary School Eco-Festival Day. Tess was a hit. While I did the boring part of explaining what a megatrend was and letting students, parents, and teachers know how many electric vehicles were being sold around the world, Majella had the fun bit of cramming children into the car for a demonstration of Fart Mode and the booming Tesla sound system. How many kids can you fit in Tesla Model 3? Lots!

Cedar Creek State School is situated in bushland in the Gold Coast hinterland of Queensland, Australia. The school has a strong focus on sustainability and has restored adjacent wetlands in order to increase biodiversity. Our annual Eco-Festival provides students the opportunity to talk with different project teams about sustainability and our environment while participating in hands-on activities.

In small groups, 250 students were treated to a visit to a Tesla and a vision of an EV future. The car was spotted as they moved from the Polkadot Tiny House exhibit and walked very quickly down the hill, calling out, “It’s a Tesla!” As you would expect, the students were excited to be able to sit in an electric vehicle. “It was my lifelong dream,” one young boy said.

Those who could comprehend the numbers in the global megatrend were amazed at how many EVs were coming onto the roads. One student already had a Tesla at home. Some parents and teachers were planning to buy an electric car but were unaware of what was available and how to purchase. Those who preferred a cheaper vehicle were advised to look at the newly imported BYD Atto 3 and refreshed MG ZS EV models.

As the day grew warmer, we had an unwelcome visitor — a young whipsnake. Thankfully one of the workers on site was able to capture the snake and remove it to the bushland, over the school fence. Sadly, the snake caused more excitement than even the Tesla.

Towards the end of the day, I was asked by a 12-year-old why I bought a Tesla. Great question. Sometimes it is easy to forget the origins of my passion for EVs. It started with a concern about the health of the planet. However, after owning an EV for 3 years, I have found many other reasons for it, including costs savings, fun driving, and the camaraderie of the EV community.

Hopefully there were some good discussions around the dinner table last night as young minds looked to a better future in a cleaner world.