SWTCH Energy & Electric Circuit Expands EV Charging Across Canada & United States

SWTCH Energy and Electric Circuit (EC) have announced a partnership that makes their charging stations and EC apps compatible with each other. SWTCH Energy provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-tenant properties across North America, while Electric Circuit is the leading EV charging operator and network in Québec. The new partnership will allow users of either service to access thousands of charging stations across North America.

Using their existing preferred network, account users will be able to access either network without the need to create a new network account. So far SWTCH users will gain access to an additional 3,800 chargers, including 600 fast-charging stations, in Québec and parts of eastern Ontario.

Electric Circuit users will gain access to an additional 2,750 chargers at multi-tenant properties across North America, so in total, users of either network will now have access to over 6,550 charging locations through the covered area. To enable roaming service no action is required by drivers or building owners and managers. Simply access the app of your preferred network and the charging locations are made available.

“With forty-six percent of all registered electric vehicles in Canada located in Québec, this agreement with the Electric Circuit allows us to give our drivers more charging opportunities at home, work, and on the go. We are excited to expand our charging network through roaming and eliminate range anxiety for our users,” said Carter Li, SWTCH CEO and Co-Founder.

“Our goal has always been to make life easier for electric motorists and to accompany them on their journeys. This new roaming connection demonstrates it once again by giving our members access to the largest network of electric vehicle charging stations in North America, which will help them in their travels outside Quebec,” said France Lampron, Director, Director of Energy and Mobility Solutions at Hydro-Québec.

France Lampron also said, “Electric vehicle owners want to have the freedom to go wherever they want and they want that experience to be as seamless as possible. The new roaming agreement between SWTCH Energy and the Electric Circuit helps us meet that need for our users.”

Québec-based ChargeHub’s Passport Hub solution provides roaming integration that allows drivers to use multiple charging networks through a single account of their choice. Since it is now live, users can now access their SWTCH Energy or Electric Circuit mobile app to easily locate roaming between the two networks, to access, and pay for charging.

The ChargeHub app also has SWTCH stations that are available for activation by the same measure. ChargeHub has over 60,000 charging ports in the US and Canada that are interoperable through the Passport Hub. The ChargeHub app uses the contributions of its EV community to enable straightforwardness in the reliability and accessibility of public charging stations on the North American continent.

“We’re thrilled to add SWTCH as a Passport Hub partner,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO at ChargeHub. “This partnership will enable a growing number of Electric Circuit users to seamlessly activate charging sessions on SWTCH’s network of charging stations, which is expanding in the province of Ontario and across North America. At the same time, SWTCH users will now be able to seamlessly activate charging stations operated by the Electric Circuit.”

Source: BusinessWire

Photos courtesy: Hydro Quebec