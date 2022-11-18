Electreon & Eurovia To Demonstrate Dynamic Electric Vehicle Charging On German Autobahn

Eurovia and Electreon have announced their second joint project, E|MPOWER, on the German Autobahn. The partnership will provide a 1-km section of the Autobahn in Northern Bavaria with Electreon’s wireless Electric Road System (ERS) technology. Eurovia is a subsidiary of VINCI Construction and is one of the world’s main transport infrastructure construction and urban development companies. It has expertise in transport infrastructure — roads, motorways, railways, airports, and light rail systems to name a few.

The partnership was created in 2021 with the first inductive solution completed in Karlsruhe, for the promotion and construction of in-road charging systems in Germany. Both companies believe EV charging is central to the development of electric mobility solutions and have created this partnership to advance EV charging infrastructure.

“The E|MPOWER project is a major step toward decarbonizing transportation in Germany and, ultimately, the world,” said Dr. Andreas Wendt, CEO, Electreon Germany GmbH. “We look forward to collaborating with the consortium partners and joining forces with our partners from Eurovia following our past successful projects. Together with the consortium, Electreon is charging forward towards mass production and deployment capabilities.”

The E|MPOWER project is part of the ‘Elektro-Mobil’ program that is supported by German Autobahn GmbH and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The E|MPOWER project began in July 2022 with € 7.5 million in funding and includes integrating Electreon’s wireless Electric Road System (ERS) technology into the 1-km section in Northern Bavaria.

The Electric Road System (ERS) technology directly integrates into the roadway, allowing contactless transfer of energy to driving and stationary vehicles.

After the successful construction of the first inductive solution in Karlsruhe in 2021, the next project will highlight the ERS on a larger scale and use new construction techniques to decrease building costs and duration. The E|MPOWER project will serve as a demonstration that will support the deployment of future large-scale projects.

To enhance the scalability of Electreon’s ERS, several partners are assisting in the efforts, which include the Institute FAPS of Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), the Institute ELSYS of Nuremberg Institute of Technology, Risomat GmbH & Co.KG, and VIA IMC GmbH.

“The E|MPOWER project is the next important step in bringing inductive electric vehicle charging technology closer to the general public and positioning Germany as a leader in the field of production technology.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jörg Franke, Head of the Institute FAPS

“We are proud to contribute our expertise in the simulation of electromagnetic fields and power measurement technology to enhance the E|MPOWER project together with innovative partners.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Armin Dietz, Head of the ELSYS Institute

“After the successful demonstration in Karlsruhe and the eCharge Project, this project is the next step to go forward with ERS in Europe. The E|MPOWER project will position us to deploy the system on a large scale. We are pleased with the partnership with Electreon.”

Dr. Dirk Ebersbach, Innovation director Eurovia Germany and CEO VIA IMC

“Charging infrastructure will be one of the most important needs for a successful shift toward electric mobility–we are happy to support the E|MPOWER project with our experience.”

Christian Halder, Deputy CEO Risomat GmbH & Co.KG

Electreon was recently awarded the winner of the “V2I Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, for its work on the Electric Road System (ERS) technology.

Source: Business Wire