The MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition In Nanuq “Polar” White

The MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition has a new body color, Nanuq White, which is a derivative of the Intuit language word Nanuk, which means “polar bear.” The new Nanuq White exterior color on the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition bears a resemblance to the light-colored fur of the inhabitants of the northern polar regions.

The Nanuq White MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition has been tested in very cold environments and has performed well under extreme conditions. The electric drive, high-voltage battery, power electronics, and charging technology are backed by a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor. According to WLTP, power consumption combined is: 17.6 – 15.2 kWh/100 km and the MINI Cooper SE can do 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. There is no gearshift equipped on the polar white special model, which allows uninterrupted acceleration.

The polar white MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition comes with various MINI Driving Modes that allow drivers to change the vehicle’s responsiveness depending on driving conditions or personal driving habits. Drivers can choose between the impulsive SPORT Mode through MID to the very economical GREEN+ Mode. The Nanuq White Mini has a range of up to 234 kilometers (145) miles set by the WLTP test cycle, allowing MINI Cooper SE drivers to journey far beyond the city limits.

The Resolute Edition comes with hood stripes that feature a color gradient from a light to a dark gold tone, including the eponymous edition lettering “RESOLUTE,” giving it a sporty look. Customers can opt for a Nanuq White paint finish for the roof and mirror caps or set an exciting contrast in black. The Resolute Edition features sporty 17-inch light-alloy wheels in the Tentacle Spoke Black variant, which highlights the polar bear theme.

The interior dashboard features evenly curved lines in a light gold tone that creates an appealing striped pattern. With comfort in mind, the Mini is equipped with comfortable sports seats with armrests and knee rolls so the ride will be comfortable whether taking a short trip or a long journey.

The Resolute edition is part of the MINI Yours Leather Lounge equipment variant and is offered in Carbon Black. Other highlights in the interior include the anthracite-colored headliner, sun-protective glazing, and the particularly easy-grip sports steering wheel in Nappa finish.

To help drivers maximize their efficiency, the cockpit is equipped with eDrive services that are located on the screen display in the center dash. Drivers can get information on current energy consumption as well as range and give tips on economical driving. Beginning in November 2022, the MINI Driving Assistant will be standard equipment on the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition, which gives drivers more safety and driving comfort.

When driving between 10 and 60 km/h (6 and 37 mph), the Active Guard driving assistance system brakes the vehicle. The Mini Cooper SE features the Lane Departure Warning system that alerts drivers when the vehicle is about to leave its lane on roads with lane markers.

Equipped with the camera-based Active Cruise Control (ACC) system, the system will regulate the distance to the vehicle in front in addition to the set speed in flowing highway and country road traffic. The system becomes active when drivers reach speeds between 30 and 140 km/h (18 and 86 mph).

Source & photos courtesy of BMW Group