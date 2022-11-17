Geely’s Radar Brand Officially Launches The RD6 Electric Pickup Truck

The Geely Group’s new brand Radar Auto has officially released its new RD6 electric pickup for sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. The announcement comes after a preview of the RD6 electric pickup was given back in July.

The Zibo Smart Factory in Shandong Province started production on November 9 and Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand’s first electric pickup truck. The new RD6 is similar in size to a US-market midsize pickup and is based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) EV platform. The Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup truck is 5,260 millimeters (207 inches) long, 1,900 millimeters (74.8 inches) wide, and 1,830 millimeters (72 inches) high, with a wheelbase of 3,120 millimeters (122.8 inches).

The styling of the Radar RD6 resembles the Geely Haoyue SUV quite a bit, including the exterior and interior, which is nearly identical. This may have been done to allow Geely to bring the RD6 to the market sooner.

The Radar RD6 comes equipped with a 4-wheel independent suspension that Geely claims will offer drivers similar driving characteristics to passenger cars. The cabin comes with two 12.3-inch screens, a 9-inch full-color heads-up display, 72-color ambient lighting, AI-powered voice interaction, a 55-inch panoramic sunroof, and more. A total of 12 Level 2+ intelligent driving assistance functions are available.

The storage area on the RD6 has a capacity of 1,200 liters (42.3 cubic feet), with the RD6 also offering a small frunk of 70 liters (2.5 cubic feet) and a back seat storage pace with 48 liters (1.7 cubic feet). The payload on the electric pickup truck is 450 kilograms (992 pounds), with no specs available on the towing capacity. However, Geely claims the platform supports models offering a towing capacity of up to 3,000 kilograms (6,613 pounds).

The bed of the RD6 comes with six power ports that feature a 6kW discharge panel that features several discharge modes including static discharge, mobile power, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) power, 220V/10A, and 220V/16A.

Customers have a choice between three battery packs, with the largest one having a capacity of 100 kWh and featuring NMC chemistry. This battery is said to give the RD6 a driving range of 632 kilometers (392 miles) on China’s CLTC test cycle. This particular model starts at RMB 268,800, which equates to $37,720.

The other two battery options are an NMC battery with a capacity of 86 kWh, which is claimed to offer 550 kilometers (341 miles) of the CLTC range, and the 60-kWh LFP pack which is rated at 400 kilometers (248 miles) of range. All three batteries have a fast charging rate at a maximum of 120 kW.

While the electric pickup can go from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6 seconds, the RD6 only comes with a single motor powertrain driving the rear axle, regardless of the battery pack the customer chooses. The motor can produce 200 kilowatts (268 horsepower) which is adequate for a mid-sized pickup truck.

One drawback of the Radar RD6 is it only comes in RWD, and there is no AWD option for the electric pickup. Geely says it is only offering RWD since its main target base is young buyers living in big cities who occasionally drive to the beach or the mountains on weekends. The Radar RD6 is being branded as a lifestyle pickup, not for hardcore truck enthusiasts.

At the launch of the RD6, Radar said the model will disrupt traditional pickup truck use scenarios and create a more diverse and higher-value travel experience for users. With technological breakthroughs and upgrades to the model’s features, as well as policy support for the Chinese pickup market, more and more customers are choosing pickup models, Radar said.

