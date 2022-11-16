Zero Motorcycles Delivered 300 Electric Motorcycles To Indonesia For G20 Summit In Bali

During the G20 Summit in Bali, the Indonesia government provided Zero Motorcycles as tactical electric vehicles for its security forces. As part of Zero Motorcycles’ commercial line of tactical electric motorcycles, Zero offers police and security motorcycles with customizable options to meet the specific needs of a wide variety of patrol applications.

Host-country Indonesia placed its largest order of electric motorcycles before the G20 Summit in Bali. The order was for nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles that were delivered to Indonesia weeks before the G20 Summit in Bali. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest economies and this purchases was aimed at representing its commitment to lessening its dependency on fossil fuels and moving toward net-neutral emissions.

The G20 summit included 19 countries and the European Union for a global forum representing the world’s 20 largest economies or trade unions. During the summit, many issues were addressed by the participating economies, including financial stability, climate change, and overall sustainability. Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo called for all of the government’s transportation used during the events to be electric vehicles in an effort to achieve zero emissions for this year’s summit in Bali.

Zero Motorcycles are fully electric and are nearly silent, exhaust free, produce minimal heat, have instant torque from zero rpm, and are highly maneuverable. That all made them the perfect choice to equip the National Police and the Indonesian National Armed Forces, which includes the Presidential Security Force.

“Meeting the ambitious zero-emissions goals set by President Joko Widodo was made possible thanks to the excellent partnership with both Zero Motorcycles and the Indonesian government, both organizations that are highly motivated to be leaders in transitioning away from fossil fuels,” said Harun Sjech, CEO of PT, Elektrick Motoriz Global, the importer of record for Zero Motorcycles in Indonesia. “We are extremely proud to have delivered all of these motorcycles and we look forward to building on our relationships with both Zero and the Indonesian government.”

Zero Motorcycles fulfilled the order for nearly 300 electric motorcycles ahead of the 2022 G20 Summit, allowing time for training and preparations by security forces. The order consisted of the Zero DSRP (police) motorcycles that are only available to global fleet operators and authority forces, in addition to the SR/S and SR/F premium models that had been modified for tactical use by Indonesian security.

“We applaud President Widodo and the entire Indonesian government for their clear vision, admirable climate leadership goals, and for the speed with which they sought to equip and train their staff for the G20 Summit,” said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “The G20 is an extremely important platform and being able to deliver a large fleet of reliable electric motorcycles for the event is a credit to our amazing team, and a benefit for the entire world.”

Zero has expanded its operations in over 40 countries and has 10 full-sized consumer models built on three different platforms for both street and dual-sport use. Zero’s tactical and security line of fleet electric motorcycles is currently deployed by over 240 US-based agencies, and scores more worldwide.

Performing exceptionally well during the G20 summit, Zero Motorcycles will likely be fulfilling more orders by the Indonesian government for their growing fleet line of electric motorcycles.

Source & photos: Business Wire