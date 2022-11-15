Porsche Releases New Macan EV Details — 450 kW, 100 kWh Battery

The electric Macan is an important car for Porsche. Why? Because it is the best selling of all Porsche models, so getting the EV version right is a really big deal for the company. That process is well underway, and while the new car won’t be in showrooms quite as soon as the company hoped because of software issues, it is expected to go on sale in 2024.

This week, Antoon Janssen, Porsche powertrain manager for the Macan line, told Autocar that the Macan EV, which is based on the new Premium Platform Electric chassis, will be the sportiest car in its class. It will use a pair of permanently excited electric motors — one per axle — similar to those used in the Porsche Taycan, but heavily reworked to boost power density and efficiency.

The new motors feature a “double V” magnet arrangement and switch from using a silicon semiconductor to silicon carbide which reduces switching losses in the motors’ pulse inverters. The result is a combined power of 450 kW (603 hp) and 1000 Nm (738 lb ft) of torque delivered to all four wheels. Rear-wheel drive is also possible on the PPE platform, said Janssen, although this will initially only be used to decouple the front motor when cruising to reduce rolling resistance (and conserve energy).

Dynamics have also been a point of emphasis for the Macan EV. Model chassis manager Dominik Hartmann confirmed that it will have a ‘performance rear axle’, with the motor mounted as far back as possible. This gives a weight distribution of 48% at the front and 52% at the rear to maximize traction.

The Macan EV will be the first model to receive Porsche-designed two valve dampers which are said to enhance ride comfort because they enable independent adjustment via the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. This will also lower the suspension at certain speeds to improve the car’s aerodynamic profile and reduce energy consumption.

To improve maneuverability, the maximum steering angle of the front wheels has been increased by 15% compared to the current Macan and rear-wheel steering up to 5 degrees is available at speeds below 50 mph. The most expensive versions of the Macan EV will also get an electronic locking differential mounted at the rear axle, which is designed to improve torque vectoring capabilities.

Every Porsche Macan EV will be equipped with a 100 kWh battery, which Porsche says is the optimum size for minimizing journey times. Thanks to the software incorporated into the battery package, the battery can be split into two 400 volt halves to lower charging times.

Janssen also confirmed that the PPE platform can be extended to fit more than the Macan’s 12 prismatic battery modules. This suggests the Porsche Cayenne EV, which reportedly will also use the PPE platform, could have a larger battery to compete with the Mercedes EQS SUV.

Porsche expects 80% of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 with the Macan leading the way, and every one will be true to the Porsche tradition of spirited performance with exceptional comfort. The company has come a long way since the original Mission E prototype that became the Taycan.