India X Cleantech — November 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in India into a single, concise summary article about the country.

Cleantech Investments

Borosil Renewables Acquires Majority Stake In European Solar Glass Maker

India’s largest solar glass manufacturer, Borosil Renewables, has acquired an 86% stake in Europe’s largest solar glass maker, Interfloat Group. GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, part of the Interfloat Group, has a production capacity of 300 tonnes per day. Borosil, in comparison, has a production of capacity of 450 tonnes per day. It plans to increase this capacity by 550 tonnes per day taking the production capacity of the combined entity to 1,300 tonnes per day.

Adani Green Energy Expands Wind Power Portfolio

One of India’s largest private renewable energy companies, Adani Green Energy, has announced steps to expand its wind energy portfolio, both organically and inorganically. Adani acquired three projects of 50 megawatts capacity each from Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind. Inox Green Energy Services is an operation and maintenance service provider and will continue to provide these services to these projects. Adani has also placed an order for 48.3 megawatts of wind turbines with Suzlon Energy. The project will be set up in the western state of Gujarat next year.

Private Equity Firm KKR Looks To Exit Renewable Energy Investment

According to media reports, private equity firm KKR is looking to exit its investment in Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, an infrastructure investment trust. The company is India’s only renewable energy infrastructure investment trust and has a portfolio of over 500 megawatts spread across seven states.

Renewable Energy & Storage

India Issues Draft Wind Repowering Policy

The ministry of new and renewable energy has issued a draft policy for repowering old wind power projects. The policy targets projects with turbines less than 2 megawatts in size. According to the ministry, India had more than 25,000 wind turbines of a size less than 2 megawatts. Most of these turbines are located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The ministry has issued a repowering policy in 2016. However, it failed to make any noticeable difference on ground. According to the ministry, the time is apt for a new policy as ample capacity to manufacture wind turbines of over 3 megawatts is present in the country.

WEG Commissions India’s Largest Wind Turbine Of 4.2 Megawatts

Brazil-based wind turbine manufacturer WEG has announced the installation of India’s largest wind turbine of 4.2 megawatts at Tirunelveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The state has India’s largest wind energy potential and largest wind capacity base. According to media reports, WEG plans to set up a 7 megawatt wind turbine at the site in the near future. A number of turbine manufacturers in India and abroad are looking to introduce larger and higher turbines to utilize low wind speed locations.

Suzlon Energy Bags 145 Megawatt Wind Turbine Order

One of India’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, Suzlon Energy, has announced that it secured an order to supply turbines for 145 megawatts of capacity. The order was placed by Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The turbines will be installed across two states, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The projects are expected to be commissioned next year. Aditya Birla Group will use the wind energy generated for its captive use at manufacturing facilities. This will enable the company to enhance its renewable energy consumption and meet its ESG goals. The projects are expected to generate enough electricity to power almost 0.1 million households and offset nearly 0.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

NTPC Places 500 Megawatt Solar Project Construction Contract

Subsidiary of India’s largest power generation company has awarded contract for construction of a 500 megawatt solar power project. NTPC Renewables awarded the project to Pennar Industries Limited and will be set up at the Bhadla solar power park in the north-western state of Rajasthan. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 12.5 months. Pennar Industries is also required to provide operations and maintenance services for a period of three years. Recently, NTPC Renewables also awarded a contract to commission 1,225 megawatts solar power project to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy also at the Bhadla solar power park.

Greenko Enters Agreement To Export Green Hydrogen To Singapore

One of India’s largest private renewable energy developers, Greenko Energy, has entered an agreement to export green hydrogen to Singapore. The agreement has been signed with Keppel Infrastructure. Green hydrogen is expected to be supplied to Keppel’s 600 megawatt power project. Greenko expects to start exports to Singapore before March 2026. Earlier this year, the company also signed an agreement with South Korean steel maker Posco to start a supply of green hydrogen in 2026.

SJVN Subsidiary Enters Agreement To Set Up 1 Gigawatt Of Floating Solar

A subsidiary of government-owned hydropower producer SJVN has signed an agreement with the government of the northeastern state of Assam to set up 1 gigawatts of floating solar power capacity. The state government expects an investment of Rs 60 billion ($725 million) for setting up this capacity. The state government expects to achieve 5 gigawatts of floating solar power capacity in the future. Assam has increased emphasis on solar power over the last few years entering several agreements to install gigawatt-scale capacity. It recently signed an agreement with another government-owned company, NLC India, for 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity.

Coal India Plans 1.2 Gigawatt Solar Power Project

Global coal mining giant Coal India has announced plans to set up a 1.2 gigawatt solar power project in the state of Rajasthan. The company signed an agreement with a state-owned power generation company, Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. RUVNL is currently developing a 2 gigawatt solar power park at Bikaner. RUVNL will set up 810 megawatts of capacity on its own while the balance will be developed by Coal India. This is not the first time that Coal India has announced ambitious plans to set up solar power projects, but the company has so far failed to achieve the scale it has envisaged.

Hitachi Lands Transformer Order For 4.75 Gigawatt Renewable Energy Park

Hitachi India Energy has bagged an order to supply ten transformers rated at 315 mega volt amperes. This is the largest transformer in India to be used for solar power evacuation. The transformers will be installed at a 4.75 gigawatt renewable energy park being developed by NTPC Limited in the state of Gujarat.

