EVgo Offers New Autocharge+ “Tesla Plus Promo” For Tesla Drivers

EVgo has announced that Autocharge+ will be available to Tesla drivers equipped with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations. The new promotion by EVgo is exclusively for Tesla owners who own the Tesla Model S, 3, X, or Y electric vehicle. EVgo operates one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs). This new promotion will help EVgo to expand its existing user base with easy DC fast charging at nearly all its locations.

The new limited-time Tesla Plus Promo plan is available to all Tesla drivers via the EVgo app, and drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter can enroll in Autocharge+ for automatic session initiation and billing. The new adapter allows Tesla drivers to access EVgo’s powerful high-power charging that is capable of charging up to 250kW and compatible with most Tesla vehicles on the market. With the EVgo app, Tesla drivers can have a seamless charging experience with added benefits. Drivers will be able to monitor their charging sessions, view real-time charger availability, reserve chargers, and more.

The EVgo Tesla Plus Promo plan offers Tesla drivers a free 3-month trial of the EVgo Plus subscription plan, which includes lower charging rates and free charger reservations at select stations with EVgo Reservations™. Tesla drivers who are already existing Tesla EVgo customers can sign up for the promotion as well as new Tesla customers via the EVgo app. The EVgo Tesla Plus Promo plan will be only available for a limited time and is valid through December 31, 2022. The offer is only available for Tesla drivers.

“EVgo launched Autocharge+ to give EV drivers a simple and seamless charging experience at our DC fast charging locations,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Combining the innovations of Autocharge+ with the release of the CCS Combo 1 Adapter and our new promotional charging plan, Tesla drivers can take advantage of high-power charging on the EVgo network in convenient locations across the U.S.”

The process to enroll in the Tesla Plus Promo plan and Autocharge+ is simple. Tesla drivers only need to download the EVgo app and add their Tesla VIN in the vehicle section. Then all they have to do is go to an EVgo charging station and plug into an EVgo charger with the adapter to complete the setup.

“I’ve driven my Tesla Model Y for a little more than two years now and I love it! While I often charge at home, there are many times I’ve needed a fast charge on the go. There are several Tesla Superchargers near my home and office, but I usually don’t have the time to wait if the chargers are all in use. I’m also a big road tripper and have found myself in areas without Tesla Superchargers more than once, so on these occasions, I’m thrilled to have an EVgo account.” said Nell Oliver, Vice President, Program Management and Internal Operations

Autocharge+ is currently available for the following models: Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and Bolt EUV, Ford Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq, Ioniq 5 and Kona, Kia Niro and EV6, Mercedes EQS, Polestar 2, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4x, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. The new Tesla CCS1 Adapter is eligible for use on the EVgo network and Tesla Model X, Y, S, S Plaid, and 3 are eligible for Autocharge+

Source and photo: EVgo