Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Veterans Day: Tesla Pays Tribute With “Special Ops” Project

Published

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out this stunning “Special Ops” project from Tesla in conjunction with SS Customs. They’ve created an eye-catching camouflage Tesla that announces the company’s U.S. Veterans Program across the side of the vehicle.

Source: SS Customs

At EVANNEX, we’re also proud to be part of Tesla’s “Special Ops” project with SS Customs. Aftermarket parts including the Refresh Front Fascia and Wheel Bands add something unique and distinctive as part of the project.

Source: SS Customs

In the past, Tesla has teamed up with SS Customs on other high-profile projects. This particular “Special Ops” project features a blue/grey/black/white camo color combination. On the rear bumper, it states: “Home of the free because of the brave.” The wrap also includes American flag artwork on the car’s panoramic roof.

It’s worth noting that Tesla has been cited as the most American-made car of any automaker. Tesla also has a long history of supporting those who’ve served in our military. To learn more, check out the URL proudly marked on the side of the vehicle: tesla.com/vets.

We at EVANNEX also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who’ve served and risked their lives to protect our country.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Factory in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León? Elon Musk Visit to Mexico Sparks Speculation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the Austin, Texas-neighboring South American country Mexico late last month. Due to the nature of Musk’s meetings with high-level...

19 mins ago
Veterans Day 2022 Veterans Day 2022

Policy & Politics

Some Thoughts On Veterans Day 2022

On Veterans Day 2022, please take a moment to honor the sacrifice so many have made in service to America.

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla to Boost Fremont Production with Help from Shanghai

Recent production upgrades to Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai have boosted the company’s weekly output in China, and now the automaker may be looking to draw...

1 day ago

Cars

How Much Does It Cost To Buy A Used Tesla?

As the price tags on electric vehicles remain out of reach for many consumers, some have elected to buy used Teslas to save money....

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.