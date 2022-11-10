Gogoro & Zypp Electric Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate The Electric Transformation Of 2-Wheel Last Mile Deliveries

In Delhi, India, Gogoro Inc. and Zypp Electric have announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership that will accelerate the urban shift of logistics fleets and last-mile deliveries to electric using battery swapping. Gogoro is one of the global leaders in battery-swapping technologies offering sustainable mobility solutions to cities. Zypp Electric is one of India’s leading fleets of EV-as-a-Service platforms that focuses on last-mile deliveries.

“We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable,” said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro. “Today, we are announcing a strategic partnership with Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-as-a-Service platform, to launch a B2B pilot in Delhi that will enable last-mile delivery fleets to begin to adopt sustainable energy and transform their businesses for the future using Gogoro battery swapping.”

Zypp Electric’s partnership with the Gogoro ecosystem offers businesses a path forward that is safe, sustainable, proven, and easily scalable. Zypp Electric’s last-mile delivery fleets offer the best alternative to gas-powered vehicles and are ideal for the last-mile delivery segment needs of the delivery industry. The new partnership is expected to launch in Delhi in December 2022 with the Gogoro platform providing the most sophisticated 2-wheel battery-swapping system. This will allow Zypp Electric to manage its fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably while supporting its last-mile fulfillment, e-commerce, & hyper-local deliveries.

The Gogoro Network was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery-swapping platform for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. The Gogoro Network consists of nearly 11,000 battery-swapping GoStations at over 2,240 locations serving more than a half million riders. On a daily basis, the Gogoro Network hosts more than 370,000 daily battery swaps and an impressive total battery swap to date of more than 350 million.

“Climate change & rising pollutions are a major global concern and many world leaders are committed to bringing a change with revolutionary measures that perfectly align with our vision at Zypp Electric. We are super excited to partner with Gogoro, a like-minded global EV player stepping into the Indian market and decarbonizing Indian last-mile deliveries with Gogoro’s state-of-the-art battery swapping platform that is proven at scale to be safe, easy for riders to use, easy to deploy in cities and open to all businesses,” said Akash Gupta, CEO, and co-founder of Zypp Electric. “We expect this partnership to set an example for how a network of battery swapping stations and EVs will create a robust EV ecosystem towards solving the last mile problem efficiently across the country.”

To ensure India is on par with global EV standards moving forward, the Indian government is setting new benchmarks for electric vehicle safety that includes new standards and requirements for vehicles, batteries, and charging and battery swapping systems.

“Today’s strategic initiative and partnership with Zypp is a first step in validating and demonstrating Gogoro’s proven leadership in battery swapping while also learning from local businesses and riders,” said Kaushik Burman, general manager of India for Gogoro. “Gogoro is a founding member of the Indian Battery Swapping Association (IBSA), and we are collaborating with multiple industry partners and regulatory authorities to contribute to a better India. Gogoro has been working to secure all of the relevant certifications for its batteries and battery swapping stations.”

Gogoro’s battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Zypp Electric is India’s Leading Tech-Enabled EV-as-a-Service platform business and its model is to make carbon-free last-mile delivery for local merchants from e-commerce giants to delivery executives and thereby reduce delivery cost and pollution on an asset-light model. Currently, it has over 7,000 deployed EVs and is working towards this mission of zero-emission. India is hoping to reach zero emissions by 2060 and reduce its carbon footprint by 29% by 2030. One way they plan to tackle this challenge is to put two million electric motorcycles on the road by 2025.

Source and photo: Gogoro