Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

2022 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — Writers Discuss Finalists

Published

Nearly one month ago, I announced the finalists for our 2022 CleanTechnica Car of the Year competition. Since then, a handful of CleanTechnica writers convened to discuss the finalists and make the case for their choices. What made the discussion especially fun was that most of the finalists had at least one writer back them.

In the initial article, I made the case for each of the finalists, but writers expounding on them for 45 minutes — especially when they identify new benefits (or weaknesses) and more heavily weight different strengths — made for a much more lively, nuanced, and useful exploration of their pros and cons.

If you watch all the way through to the end, you’ll get an extra treat. Otherwise, stay tuned for more articles — I’ll be announcing the competition winner soon!

In the meantime, before jumping into the video, here’s a quick look once more at the five finalists:

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

GM & EVgo’s Plug And Charge Just Works

Back in September, I wrote an article about EVgo’s Autocharge+ rollout. While some GM vehicles had the ability to just plug in and charge...

9 hours ago

Cars

Ford Is #2 Electric Vehicle Seller In USA

The top selling electric vehicle seller in the United States is no secret. Tesla has dominated US electric vehicle sales for years, with well...

2 days ago

Cars

Plugins EVs Near Third Of Autos In Germany, Recession Forecast

Plugin electric vehicles (EVs) gained 32.4% of Europe’s largest auto market, Germany, in October, up from 30.4% YoY. This in the context of overall...

2 days ago

Cars

UK BEV Volume Up YoY Despite Tesla Mid-Quarter Restocking

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.5% share in October, with growing year on year volumes. Despite volume gain, YoY plugin...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.