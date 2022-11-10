2022 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — Writers Discuss Finalists

Nearly one month ago, I announced the finalists for our 2022 CleanTechnica Car of the Year competition. Since then, a handful of CleanTechnica writers convened to discuss the finalists and make the case for their choices. What made the discussion especially fun was that most of the finalists had at least one writer back them.

In the initial article, I made the case for each of the finalists, but writers expounding on them for 45 minutes — especially when they identify new benefits (or weaknesses) and more heavily weight different strengths — made for a much more lively, nuanced, and useful exploration of their pros and cons.

If you watch all the way through to the end, you’ll get an extra treat. Otherwise, stay tuned for more articles — I’ll be announcing the competition winner soon!

In the meantime, before jumping into the video, here’s a quick look once more at the five finalists: