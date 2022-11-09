Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
solar power plant Nevada jobs
SunEdison technician at ABB solar power plant in Nevada. Photo by Zach Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

Solar & Storage Industry Statement on Midterm Election Results

Published

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) congratulates newly elected governors, state lawmakers and members of Congress who will play an important role in shaping the future of clean energy in the United States.

Following is a statement from SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper:

“The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) congratulates midterm election winners and is looking forward to working with policymakers at all levels of government to secure America’s energy future for decades to come.

“Poll after poll demonstrates widespread support for clean energy that crosses party lines, and last night’s results confirm that. Solar and storage projects create hundreds of thousands of jobs in red, blue and purple states, and the clean energy economy will only grow stronger in the coming years.

“The solar and storage industry is focused on managing growth and ensuring policy outcomes that strengthen our ability to support families and businesses with low-cost, reliable clean energy. This includes working closely with the communities that we invest in, securing a robust and ethical supply chain, reforming our antiquated transmission system and interconnection processes and scaling a diverse, skilled workforce.

“America’s energy future is brighter than ever, and we will continue to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to highlight the positive impact clean energy can have on the health and economic strength of every community across America.”

Courtesy of SEIA.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Health

Permanent Standard Time Could Save Lives, Explained By A Sleep Expert

Every year, it is spring forward in the spring and it is fall back in the fall in the U.S., which then starts the...

1 day ago
inflation causes corporate profits inflation causes corporate profits

Green Economy

Top Inflation Cause — 54% Corporations Robbing You

I wrote an article a few days ago titled “Inflation Is Global — For Obvious Reasons (That Have Nothing To Do With Joe Biden).”...

3 days ago

Clean Power

RE+ 2022: SEIA’s Vision for the Solar+ Decade

“At the start of the decade, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced a bold new vision, dubbing the 2020s the Solar+ Decade. SEIA’s...

October 1, 2022
Organic Seedlings Cynthia Shahan All Rights Reserved Organic Seedlings Cynthia Shahan All Rights Reserved

Agriculture

President Joe Biden’s Farm Bill Must Transform Our Food System

Roughly every five years, Congress passes legislation known as the Farm Bill, a nearly trillion-dollar package of investments that touches all of our lives,...

September 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.