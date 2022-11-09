Solar & Storage Industry Statement on Midterm Election Results

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) congratulates newly elected governors, state lawmakers and members of Congress who will play an important role in shaping the future of clean energy in the United States.

Following is a statement from SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper:

“The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) congratulates midterm election winners and is looking forward to working with policymakers at all levels of government to secure America’s energy future for decades to come.

“Poll after poll demonstrates widespread support for clean energy that crosses party lines, and last night’s results confirm that. Solar and storage projects create hundreds of thousands of jobs in red, blue and purple states, and the clean energy economy will only grow stronger in the coming years.

“The solar and storage industry is focused on managing growth and ensuring policy outcomes that strengthen our ability to support families and businesses with low-cost, reliable clean energy. This includes working closely with the communities that we invest in, securing a robust and ethical supply chain, reforming our antiquated transmission system and interconnection processes and scaling a diverse, skilled workforce.

“America’s energy future is brighter than ever, and we will continue to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to highlight the positive impact clean energy can have on the health and economic strength of every community across America.”

Courtesy of SEIA.