Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
inflation causes corporate profits

Green Economy

Top Inflation Cause — 54% Corporations Robbing You

Published

inflation causes corporate profits

I wrote an article a few days ago titled “Inflation Is Global — For Obvious Reasons (That Have Nothing To Do With Joe Biden).” There were 230 comments, including some really good ones. But the most useful of all was a comment directing me to a presentation by Representative Katie Porter (D-California) regarding the core cause of inflation in recent years. There are several global factors influencing inflation (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, etc.), but nothing holds a candle to the inflation that is coming from corporations deciding to rob you.

Of course, we can’t legitimately say “rob,” since we are giving them our money. But the point is that if you want to buy what you’re used to buying, corporations have used the other disruptions to see how much extra they can charge you. They have raised their prices — and their profits — under the excuse of “look at all this mess from COVID and Russia that is causing prices to go up!” Specifically, an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute, confirmed by the Roosevelt Institute, shows that 54% of the increase in prices we’re seeing is due to increased corporate profits — corporations raising prices on us to test our breaking points while taking much more cash out of our pockets. That 54% figure, as you can see in the chart above, is far above the norm (which is 11.4%).

Representative Porter discusses this matter at length and in more detail in the following interview with Jon Stewart:

The argument is also broken down more briefly in the following video:

Now, how to stop corporations from robbing us? Raising interest rates isn’t the best solution. Pushing for greater unemployment (hello, Larry Summers) isn’t the best solution. Forcing corporations to not price gouge in times like these is the best solution. But you need enough people (Democrats, specifically) in power in Congress who have a backbone, who are not in the pocket of corporations, who are willing to pass legislation stopping this corporate robbery of the people. Adding more Republicans into the mix certainly isn’t going to solve the problem! There’s not a single Republican in Congress who is going to support new regulations forcing corporations to not price gouge. Furthermore, there are always going to be some Democrats (“center” or right-leaning Democrats) who also won’t touch corporate greed or do anything to stop it. You need enough strong, hardcore Democrats in power with the spirit of Franklin Delano Roosevelt to step in and cut out this economic cancer.

Election Day is tomorrow in the United States. There are other reasons to go out and vote for Democrats — it is the only party that will act on the federal level to fight climate change — but the fundamental economic challenge of the moment is front of mind for most of the public, and brought back to front of mind every time we go to the grocery store. And if there’s any hope of getting inflation under control by enacting strong rules against price gouging, it comes from electing a big, strong Democratic majority. That’s just a fact.

Whether we’re talking electric vehicle prices, the cost of other cleantech products, or just about anything else that’s rising in price as inflation rises (the price of bread, the price of milk, the price of clothing, etc.), if you want relief, know that Republicans are not going to bring down prices — at least, not by any method aside from crashing the economy. They will fight and vote against climate action, clean energy progress, democratic institutions, and efforts to rein in greedy corporations, though.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Inflation Is Global — For Obvious Reasons (That Have Nothing To Do With Joe Biden)

I confess — I’m not a fan of incorrect claims about important matters of policy and politics, and even more so when those claims...

4 days ago
inflation inflation

Policy & Politics

Corporate Greed Is The Cause Of Inflation, Not Full Employment

The Fed is petrified by the specter of inflation, but is doing nothing about its cause -- a sudden dramatic increase in the cost...

October 19, 2022
Organic Seedlings Cynthia Shahan All Rights Reserved Organic Seedlings Cynthia Shahan All Rights Reserved

Agriculture

President Joe Biden’s Farm Bill Must Transform Our Food System

Roughly every five years, Congress passes legislation known as the Farm Bill, a nearly trillion-dollar package of investments that touches all of our lives,...

September 14, 2022
US Capitol Congress Washington DC. US Capitol Congress Washington DC.

Clean Transport

NRDC to Congress: Don’t Pass Pollution Measure That Enables Auto Emissions Tampering

WASHINGTON — A proposed air pollution exemption now before Congress would harm U.S. air quality and Americans’ health and welfare, according to testimony that...

September 7, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.