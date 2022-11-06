Kia America Plugs Into Final Round Of Electrify Expo 2022

Note: Several core members of CleanTechnica will also be at Electrify Expo in Austin. Reach out if you’ll be there and want to meet up.

Kia America has announced it will once again be attending the Electrify Expo, the final show in the series in Austin, Texas, on November 11–13. Kia will be joined by other vehicle manufacturers and associated companies to discuss cutting-edge mobility in electrification. The final event in the series will help leaders in electrification to collaborate on key challenges, insights, available research, and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future.

This will be the final event of the expo, with previous events held this summer in Long Beach, Seattle, NYC, and Miami. The final expo event will be held at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Kia will have the EV6 and the all-new Niro EV on display for event-goers to get first-hand looks at Kia’s electric lineup.

“Kia’s electrified vehicle momentum continues with the launch of the all-new second-generation Niro, which offers more refinement, versatility, connectivity, and technology than ever,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “The 2023 Niro was designed for today’s needs and for sustainable future mobility.”

“The EV6 GT ushers in the next chapter of the Plan S electrification story for Kia, elevating the EV6’s thrilling performance and effortless drivability beyond expectations,” said Steven Center, COO, and Executive Vice President, of Kia America. “Moving toward our tailpipe zero-emissions goals has never been as exhilarating.”

The EV6 is a finalist in CleanTechnica‘s 2022 Car of the Year awards. We expect many attendees to test drive it, love it, and maybe even buy one.

“The 2022 Electrify Expo events have provided a forum for the top companies and executives in electrification to come together to share insights and discuss how the transition to all-electrified vehicles will be made as seamlessly as possible,” said Eric Watson, vice president, of sales operations, Kia America. (The focus on “electrified” here does come across as a bit sketchy, as that implies here’s not talking about full electric vehicles, but rather some types of hybrids.)

Some of the hot topics to be discussed during the event include legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials, and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications, and supply chain barriers. If you visit www.electrifyexpo.com, you can find a list of the presenters and sessions that will be available during the event.

With a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories, the Electrify Expo 2022 expanded its industry-facing events and education programs to offer more insight into the world of electrification.

With nearly 1,000,000 square feet of exhibit and festival space, Electrify Expo is a full day of electrifying fun mixed with great food, drinks, music, and more. Come ride, drive & demo your favorite electric car, e-motorcycle, e-bike, e-scooter, e-skateboard, and more from the USA’s leading EV sellers. Visit interactive displays, talk with EV experts, learn about charging, and best of all, demo everything! There’s something for everyone including the kids who can test ride electric go-karts & more in the Hover-1 Kids Zone!

