Honda Exhibits World Premiere of the “e:N2 Concept EV”

On Friday, November 6, Honda Brand introduced the world premiere of the e:N2 Concept at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The expo event is being hosted in Shanghai, China. Honda released the concept for the second phase of its e:N Series of models — the EV model series they plan to market and sell in China.

On the exterior, the e:N2 Concept has sharp and dynamic body lines and a finish that gives the sleek car a metallic look. The goal is to present a new styling that does not belong to any existing categories.

On the interior, the e:N2 Concept was designed to realize the value of this EV as a “space” where occupants can enjoy “intellectual exhilaration.” The e:N2 Concept features a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit, and smart hospitality for the occupants via the latest Honda CONNECT features as well as the effective presentation of lighting and scents.

On driving performance, the e:N2 Concept was built on the e:N Architecture F, a dedicated architecture developed exclusively for the e:N Series. The e:N2 Concept was designed to achieve unique driving pleasure, enabling the driver to enjoy a strong “sense of unity with the vehicle.” The e:N2 Concept also includes outstanding vehicle stability and crisp handling thanks to Honda’s dynamics technologies.

According to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, “Honda will accelerate various electrification initiatives in the entire value chain, including R&D, procurement, production, sales, and after-sales service, and further expand e: In the N product matrix, by 2027, 10 pure electric vehicles will be launched one after another, and at the same time, it will provide Chinese users with e:N products full of endless fun with a solid and stable full value chain system.

“The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will ‘redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers’ with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand.”

Honda is keen to emphasize the uniqueness of the e:N2 design concept that looks unlike any other EV on the market.

Honda has announced it’ll put $40 billion into its electrification efforts now. “Currently, it only plans to offer the Honda Prologue electric SUV in the US that is built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, but in China the GAC-Honda joint venture already launched the affordable e:NP1 crossover,” NotebookCheck notes.

The e:NP1 crossover SUV, priced at $26,000, is the first example of Honda’s affordable electric car entry strategy, a strategy that aims to leverage the Ultium platform partnership with GM to explore the underserved market of cheap electric cars for under $30,000.