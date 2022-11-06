Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Honda Exhibits World Premiere of the “e:N2 Concept EV”

Published

On Friday, November 6, Honda Brand introduced the world premiere of the e:N2 Concept at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The expo event is being hosted in Shanghai, China. Honda released the concept for the second phase of its e:N Series of models — the EV model series they plan to market and sell in China.

On the exterior, the e:N2 Concept has sharp and dynamic body lines and a finish that gives the sleek car a metallic look. The goal is to present a new styling that does not belong to any existing categories.

On the interior, the e:N2 Concept was designed to realize the value of this EV as a “space” where occupants can enjoy “intellectual exhilaration.” The e:N2 Concept features a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit, and smart hospitality for the occupants via the latest Honda CONNECT features as well as the effective presentation of lighting and scents.

On driving performance, the e:N2 Concept was built on the e:N Architecture F, a dedicated architecture developed exclusively for the e:N Series. The e:N2 Concept was designed to achieve unique driving pleasure, enabling the driver to enjoy a strong “sense of unity with the vehicle.” The e:N2 Concept also includes outstanding vehicle stability and crisp handling thanks to Honda’s dynamics technologies.

According to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, “Honda will accelerate various electrification initiatives in the entire value chain, including R&D, procurement, production, sales, and after-sales service, and further expand e: In the N product matrix, by 2027, 10 pure electric vehicles will be launched one after another, and at the same time, it will provide Chinese users with e:N products full of endless fun with a solid and stable full value chain system.

“The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will ‘redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers’ with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand.”

Honda is keen to emphasize the uniqueness of the e:N2 design concept that looks unlike any other EV on the market.

Honda has announced it’ll put $40 billion into its electrification efforts now. “Currently, it only plans to offer the Honda Prologue electric SUV in the US that is built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, but in China the GAC-Honda joint venture already launched the affordable e:NP1 crossover,” NotebookCheck notes.

The e:NP1 crossover SUV, priced at $26,000, is the first example of Honda’s affordable electric car entry strategy, a strategy that aims to leverage the Ultium platform partnership with GM to explore the underserved market of cheap electric cars for under $30,000.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Sony electric car concepts Sony electric car concepts

Cars

Sony & Honda Will Build Electric Cars In America, May Bypass Dealers

Sony Honda Mobility says its cars will go on sale in 2026 and will feature emotional spaces that focus on entertainment.

October 14, 2022

Cars

US Auto Sales Down 21% vs. Q3 2019 — Tesla Up 169%

US auto sales were up 1% in the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, but they were down 13%...

October 13, 2022

Cars

Honda Announces Major EV Manufacturing Investment In Ohio

Honda and LG Energy Solution have announced a $4.2 billion investment in electric car production in Ohio.

October 12, 2022

Clean Transport

Honda’s Prologue Design Reveal Shows It Is Serious About Honda EVs

This year, I’ve been paying a lot more attention to Honda. In the past, I’ve called them “boneheaded” for doing things like sending Clarity...

October 10, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.