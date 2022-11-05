Canoo’s New EV Battery Module Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma

Canoo has announced a new EV battery module manufacturing facility in MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Oklahoma. Canoo is a young advanced mobility company, and the new facility will help expand Canoo’s manufacturing and employment footprint in the region. Once fully operational, the new facility will be able to handle approximately 3200 MWh of battery module manufacturing capacity.

“We are accelerating our hiring plans in Pryor with the establishment of our EV Battery Module Manufacturing Facility, which will produce our proprietary battery modules, energy management system, and thermal control technology for our MPP platform,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman, and CEO at Canoo. “This is the first building block for Canoo’s production ramp strategy, with more news coming very soon. The location has been strategically selected due to its proximity to our battery cell partner Panasonic and our future Mega-Micro factory. In addition, we will be the first EV company to produce our battery modules with Hydro-Power from the Grand River Dam Authority. We will work closely with and hire within the surrounding communities to create an EV Ecosystem in the region.”

Canoo will begin renovations on its 100K sq. ft building located on a 10-acre campus in Q4 2022 so that it will be able to accept delivery of its already secured manufacturing equipment in Q1 2023. The state-of-the-art automated machinery will allow Canoo to produce battery modules on high-capacity assembly lines.

Canoo has spent the past few months refining and validating its manufacturing process in anticipation of its new state-of-the-art machinery being delivered. The whole battery facility will be powered by hydroelectricity from the Grand River Dam Authority.

The company will source its battery cells from Panasonic, which has a shared commitment to bring electrification to the auto market for everyone.

“We look forward to working with Canoo as they bring their multipurpose platform to market,” said Bob Rauh, Vice President, Energy Division of North America, Panasonic Corporation of North America. “At Panasonic, we focus on moving the world forward and producing the highest quality batteries for electric vehicles. We are honored that Canoo has chosen Panasonic and we are inspired by their shared commitment to bring electrification to the auto market for everyone. The growth in mobility electrification supports our commitment to contributing to society by reducing global carbon emissions.”

Canoo will implement workforce training programs in partnership with Cherokee Nation, MidAmerica, and other local training partners with the goal to provide high-paying, light blue-collar jobs to the local community.

“We are very excited about Canoo accelerating their activities in Pryor with this Battery Module Manufacturing Facility as they ramp up production and ultimately prepare the site for their previously announced MegaMicro Factory,” said Dave Stewart, CEO of MAIP. “This is a very encouraging signal to the community and the state of Oklahoma as we continue to attract high-technology companies and jobs.”

The Battery Facility will be situated close to Canoo’s MegaMicro Factory, a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park, a 9,000-acre industrial complex strategically located near some of the nation’s most highly traveled roadways. When built, the MegaMicro Factory will include a full commercialization facility with paint, a body shop, and a general assembly plant. Once it is fully operational, Canoo expects to employ more than 2,000 workers.

Source: Canoo