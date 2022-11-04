XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results For October 2022, Sees 56% Increase YOY

So far, this has been a good year for the Chinese smart electric vehicle company XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868) and October 2022 was no exception. XPeng vehicle delivery results for October 2022 were released and showed some good numbers driving the company forward.

In the month of October, XPENG recorded monthly deliveries of 5,101 Smart EVs consisting of 2,104 P7s, the company’s smart sports sedan, 1,665 P5 smart family sedans, and 709 G3i smart compact SUVs.

In the October deliveries, the G9 Flagship SUVs were also counted with 623 of the company’s fourth production model, which launched back in September. Mass deliveries of the G9 began on October 27, reaching customers in over 100 cities across China.

“We are accelerating customer deliveries of G9. Logistics and transportation capabilities are all in place for a steady production ramp-up beginning in November,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We expect that P7 and G9, both built on the Edward platform, will comprise a larger proportion of total deliveries in the coming months.”

“Fulfilling customers’ needs by delivering an unmatched user experience through technology innovations remains our key priority. I’ve recently optimized our organizational structures and am confident that we are better aligned with customer demands and market trends with our differentiated Smart EV products,” added He.

XPENG’s year-to-date deliveries reached 103,654, representing a 56% increase year-over-year as of October 31, 2022.

Source: Businesswire