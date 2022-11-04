Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Witricity wireless charging

Cars

WiTricity Announces “Wireless EV Charging For Government Fleets” Event

Published

There will be a live webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, hosted by the leader in wireless EV charging, WiTricity. During the live webinar, WiTricity plans to provide important insights into the benefits of wireless EV charging and the future of wireless EV charging, as it may one day replace traditional plug-in charging.

The webinar dubbed “Wireless EV Charging for Government Fleets” will explore the benefits of wireless EV charging for fleet vehicles.

The US government has pledged to accelerate EV adoption and expand the EV charging network across the country by 2030. The integration of wireless charging into the EV charging network is an important part of meeting the 2030 goal, especially for both commercial and government applications for fleet vehicles.

Alex Gruzen, WiTricity CEO, will be joined by other industry insiders to discuss:

  • Industry trends
  • Benefits of wireless EV charging and why it works
  • Applications where wireless EV charging solutions are superior and where the technology can be complementary to plug-in chargers
  • Roadmap for future development
  • Timing of WiTricity wireless EV charging solutions becoming commercially available

“Wireless charging is accelerating, but we still risk investing in what may become stranded assets if people don’t understand it and its applications,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “Wireless charging can lower costs and increase uptime for electrical fleets, so it’s critical that we work to bring experience and education to the market. ”

“What we do is incredibly simple. We make it possible for you to charge your electric vehicle wirelessly. Just as fast as plugging in. With WiTricity, charging is now easier and more convenient.” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity

To register for the webinar, please visit https://info.witricity.com/gov-fleets-webinar.

Source: WiTricity

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Electric Vehicles

NAPA & Qmerit Offer Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

The National Automotive Parts Association LLC (“NAPA”) and Qmerit have partnered to offer turnkey EV charging installation services to buyers. NAPA has one of...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

USA’s 1st Vehicle-To-Grid Export Rate For Commercial Electric Vehicles

A groundbreaking settlement agreement between Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC), Electrify America LLC, and the Public Advocates...

5 days ago

Cars

Jaguar & Land Rover EV Drivers In UK Get Charging Boost From Plugsurfing

If you own a plug-in electric hybrid or fully electric Jaguar or Land Rover in the UK, there is some good news. JLR has...

7 days ago

Cars

What’s a kWh? What’s a kW? What Does PHEV Mean? What’s Regenerative Braking? (EV 101)

New to electric vehicles? Here are 5 electric vehicle terms and concepts you need to know! All over the world, electric vehicles (EVs) are...

October 27, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.