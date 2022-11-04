WiTricity Announces “Wireless EV Charging For Government Fleets” Event

There will be a live webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, hosted by the leader in wireless EV charging, WiTricity. During the live webinar, WiTricity plans to provide important insights into the benefits of wireless EV charging and the future of wireless EV charging, as it may one day replace traditional plug-in charging.

The webinar dubbed “Wireless EV Charging for Government Fleets” will explore the benefits of wireless EV charging for fleet vehicles.

The US government has pledged to accelerate EV adoption and expand the EV charging network across the country by 2030. The integration of wireless charging into the EV charging network is an important part of meeting the 2030 goal, especially for both commercial and government applications for fleet vehicles.

Alex Gruzen, WiTricity CEO, will be joined by other industry insiders to discuss:

Industry trends

Benefits of wireless EV charging and why it works

Applications where wireless EV charging solutions are superior and where the technology can be complementary to plug-in chargers

Roadmap for future development

Timing of WiTricity wireless EV charging solutions becoming commercially available

“Wireless charging is accelerating, but we still risk investing in what may become stranded assets if people don’t understand it and its applications,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “Wireless charging can lower costs and increase uptime for electrical fleets, so it’s critical that we work to bring experience and education to the market. ”

“What we do is incredibly simple. We make it possible for you to charge your electric vehicle wirelessly. Just as fast as plugging in. With WiTricity, charging is now easier and more convenient.” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity

To register for the webinar, please visit https://info.witricity.com/gov-fleets-webinar.

Source: WiTricity