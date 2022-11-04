Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Vattenfall Delivers 32 Fast Chargers To Tide Bus In Denmark

Published

Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, has delivered 32 fast chargers to Tide Bus in Denmark’s fifth-largest city, Vejle. This marks Vattenfall’s first Power-as-a-Service project for passenger transport.

Tide Bus, which is one of Denmark’s largest bus companies, is operating its electric buses all through the Danish city of Vejle. Vattenfall oversees the charging solution and the purchase and supply of electricity for the Tide Bus electric fleet.

“We are very proud that Tide Bus chose Vattenfall to develop and manage the operation of the fast chargers for its buses. In addition to producing fossil-free energy, we also help the transport sector and other industries to replace oil, gas, and coal with electricity. Exactly what the city of Vejle and Tide Bus have done.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen, Head of Vattenfall Network Solutions in Denmark and the Netherlands

Vattenfall’s electricity supply is using a spot price model for the charging stations, and utilizing DC fast chargers with functions for “smart charging.”

“We collaborated with Tide Bus Denmark to produce a simulation of the buses’ traffic patterns, and then we were able to design a charging system that was perfectly adapted to the buses’ needs.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen

Vattenfall Network Solutions primarily focuses on the electrification of heavy transport and industry. This past spring, a collaboration was presented to deliver charging infrastructure to the logistics company Instabox and their terminals in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

“There is enormous potential for the electrification of various processes in industry and the transport sector. Vattenfall has the knowledge and the opportunity and looks forward to helping more actors on their journey away from gas, oil, and coal to electricity.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen

Source: Vattenfall

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Holds an electronic's engineering degree and is working toward a second degree in IT/web development. Enjoy's renewable energy topic's and has a passion for the environment. Part time writer and web developer, full time husband and father.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Siemens Gamesa wind turbine Siemens Gamesa wind turbine

Clean Power

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Breaks 24-Hour Output Record

Siemens Gamesa set a fresh record in wind generation this week. Specifically, a Siemens SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype set the record....

October 13, 2022

Clean Transport

Fleet How-To: Pick The Best Electric Vehicle And Charging Plan

Converting to electric vehicles for fleets has never been more compelling, and the recent rise in gas and diesel fuel prices has hammered that...

September 15, 2022

Batteries

First Serious Grid-Scale Battery Connected In Denmark At Vestas Headquarters

The local news outlet TV2 Østjylland reports that at the Vestas headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark, the country’s largest grid battery has been deployed, and...

September 8, 2022
offshore wind Baltic Sea Germany Denmark hydrogen offshore wind Baltic Sea Germany Denmark hydrogen

Clean Power

Russia Misses The Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Boat (Shocker!)

Germany, Denmark, and other Baltic Sea nations have their eye on the offshore wind power prize.

August 30, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.