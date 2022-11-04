Vattenfall Delivers 32 Fast Chargers To Tide Bus In Denmark

Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, has delivered 32 fast chargers to Tide Bus in Denmark’s fifth-largest city, Vejle. This marks Vattenfall’s first Power-as-a-Service project for passenger transport.

Tide Bus, which is one of Denmark’s largest bus companies, is operating its electric buses all through the Danish city of Vejle. Vattenfall oversees the charging solution and the purchase and supply of electricity for the Tide Bus electric fleet.

“We are very proud that Tide Bus chose Vattenfall to develop and manage the operation of the fast chargers for its buses. In addition to producing fossil-free energy, we also help the transport sector and other industries to replace oil, gas, and coal with electricity. Exactly what the city of Vejle and Tide Bus have done.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen, Head of Vattenfall Network Solutions in Denmark and the Netherlands

Vattenfall’s electricity supply is using a spot price model for the charging stations, and utilizing DC fast chargers with functions for “smart charging.”

“We collaborated with Tide Bus Denmark to produce a simulation of the buses’ traffic patterns, and then we were able to design a charging system that was perfectly adapted to the buses’ needs.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen

Vattenfall Network Solutions primarily focuses on the electrification of heavy transport and industry. This past spring, a collaboration was presented to deliver charging infrastructure to the logistics company Instabox and their terminals in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

“There is enormous potential for the electrification of various processes in industry and the transport sector. Vattenfall has the knowledge and the opportunity and looks forward to helping more actors on their journey away from gas, oil, and coal to electricity.” — Esben Baltzer Nielsen

Source: Vattenfall