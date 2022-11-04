The Best Places In The US & Europe To Vacation With An Electric Car

I wrote a piece earlier today about the best places in the UK to vacation with an electric car — based on the simple metrics of most hotels or Airbnbs with EV charging stations and most hotels or Airbnbs with EV charging stations per capita. The company that created that ranking, Elmo Drive, has also created rankings for the United States and Europe (yes, that includes the UK in this case).

For the USA, the ranking is by state, not city, which makes it a bit less fun and interesting — but it is what it is. I’ll come back to the US analysis in a moment.

Incidentally, based on total number of hotels or Airbnbs with charging stations, London was still #1 in Europe! As noted in the UK-focused article, London has 879 hotels or Airbnbs with EV charging access. In second and third were Rome (Italy) and Istanbul (Turkey). The latter definitely comes as a surprise. However, Turkey is a very popular destination for European vacations (holidays, as Europeans call them), so it does actually make sense when you think about it.

After those three, we have a handful of famous capitals — Paris, France (750 locations with charging stations); Amsterdam, Netherlands (677); Vienna, Austria (410); Oslo, Norway (388); Milan, Italy (387) — the latter not being the capital of Italy.

On a per capita basis, the Croatian city of Split rises to #1 in Europe thanks to 142.1 Airbnb and hotel chargers per capita, followed by Amsterdam (91.2); Bergen, Norway (72.1); and Oslo, Norway (66.9 chargers per 100,000).

That’s Europe. Let’s now look at the USA.

It is no surprise that California leads the charts in terms of EV charging stations at hotels and Airbnbs. What is immediately surprising, though, is how close Florida is behind it, especially considering California is much more populous. And then Georgia’s position not far behind Florida is even more surprising! The good news is clearly that a lot of EV charging stations are being installed at hotels and Airbnbs around the United States, including in states that wouldn’t typically be considered places of EV leadership.

There are other surprises in the ranking, but two top ones near the top for me are that Utah got into the top 10 (perhaps due to its proximity to California), and that New York was not higher up.

Then there’s the fascinating matter of per-capita rankings. Vermont wins in this ranking! Hawaii, unsurprisingly, is #2.

Again, Utah does surprisingly well here! Same with Nevada, which supports the theory that these states do well in particular because they are close to EV-giant California and hotels and Airbnb hosts know that they will have many guests driving EVs who want a place to charge. (Also note that Nevada is home to Tesla’s first gigafactory.) The shocker of the day in this ranking, though, has to be Idaho showing up in the top 10! I didn’t expect much from a state ranking — figuring it would be quite straightforward and boring — but I have been happily surprised and this ranking just raises more questions for me.

All images courtesy of Elmo Drive.