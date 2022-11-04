Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

New 50-Tonne Battery-Powered Electric Crane

Published

Electric cars, electric trucks, electric SUVs — meh. How about electric cranes!

“Same performance – fully electric. The SENNEBOGEN 653 Electro Battery has all the advantages of a telescopic crawler crane, combined with state-of-the-art battery technology,” SENNEBOGEN writes. I have to disagree a little here, though. The 653 Electro Battery seems to be at least as good as a normal crane, but it also operates more quietly and more efficiently, so I think you must say that it has better performance. But I’m picking nits now.

I’m not an expert on cranes (believe it or not), but I know one thing — an electric crane must use a lot less energy and create a lot fewer emissions than a non-electric crane. The good news is that, just as in every other vehicle market, electric cranes are starting to arrive. The 653 E Electro Battery from SENNEBOGEN, developed with Dutch dealer Van den Heuvel, is a new 50-tonne battery-powered electric crane. “The new 50-tonne battery-powered crane combines the benefits of battery technology with the proven advantages of the telescopic crawler crane design,” the company writes. “This means you work completely emission-free and retain maximum flexibility thanks to the Dual Power Management system.”

SENNEBOGEN notes that there are growing regulations — increasingly stringent requirements — in Europe, especially in cities, for heavy-duty machinery like cranes just like there is for passenger cars. In other words, crane companies aren’t altruistically trying to save the world — political leaders in Europe are just pushing the market forward. Who would’ve guessed?

“SENNEBOGEN already has two battery-powered material handlers in its material handling product portfolio. Thanks to sales partner Van den Heuvel working closely with Dutch crane rental companies and construction companies, the valuable market requirements from the progressive Dutch market have now been factored into in a development partnership and a 50 t telescopic battery-powered crane has been developed in collaboration with the dealer. With coordinated battery technology and analog charging management, this crane is perfectly adapted to applications in the construction industry thanks to the collaboration.” So says the company selling the crane.

Now, onto some details. The 653 E Electro Battery includes:

  • 130 kW electric motor
  • 210 kWh battery
  • can operate up to 14 hours
  • charging on a standardized 32 A CEE industrial socket (common on construction sites)
  • 22 onboard charger (eliminating the need for a special charging station)
  • “saves more than 23 t CO2 per year in single-shift operation,” SENNEBOGEN claims.

Other benefits are benefits you get with any electric vehicle compared to a fossil-powered one. These cranes are quieter. They require less maintenance, and thus save money in operations beyond the fuel savings.

Want to buy a crane?* “Sales will take place as usual via the well-known SENNEBOGEN dealer network. This means that interested customers can contact their regional SENNEBOGEN sales partner for inquiries.”

*I assume you are simply interested in this, but hey, maybe there are some people in need of cranes reading this.

Electric crane images courtesy of SENNEBOGEN.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Lagerwey Develops World’s First Crane That Can Climb Wind Turbines

Earlier this year Dutch wind turbine manufacturer Lagerwey unveiled the world's fast climbing crane which can be used on the side of a wind...

November 28, 2016

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.