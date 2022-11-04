Electric cars, electric trucks, electric SUVs — meh. How about electric cranes!

I’m not an expert on cranes (believe it or not), but I know one thing — an electric crane must use a lot less energy and create a lot fewer emissions than a non-electric crane. The good news is that, just as in every other vehicle market, electric cranes are starting to arrive. The 653 E Electro Battery from SENNEBOGEN, developed with Dutch dealer Van den Heuvel, is a new 50-tonne battery-powered electric crane. “The new 50-tonne battery-powered crane combines the benefits of battery technology with the proven advantages of the telescopic crawler crane design,” the company writes. “This means you work completely emission-free and retain maximum flexibility thanks to the Dual Power Management system.”

SENNEBOGEN notes that there are growing regulations — increasingly stringent requirements — in Europe, especially in cities, for heavy-duty machinery like cranes just like there is for passenger cars. In other words, crane companies aren’t altruistically trying to save the world — political leaders in Europe are just pushing the market forward. Who would’ve guessed?

“SENNEBOGEN already has two battery-powered material handlers in its material handling product portfolio. Thanks to sales partner Van den Heuvel working closely with Dutch crane rental companies and construction companies, the valuable market requirements from the progressive Dutch market have now been factored into in a development partnership and a 50 t telescopic battery-powered crane has been developed in collaboration with the dealer. With coordinated battery technology and analog charging management, this crane is perfectly adapted to applications in the construction industry thanks to the collaboration.” So says the company selling the crane.

Now, onto some details. The 653 E Electro Battery includes:

130 kW electric motor

210 kWh battery

can operate up to 14 hours

charging on a standardized 32 A CEE industrial socket (common on construction sites)

22 onboard charger (eliminating the need for a special charging station)

“saves more than 23 t CO2 per year in single-shift operation,” SENNEBOGEN claims.

Other benefits are benefits you get with any electric vehicle compared to a fossil-powered one. These cranes are quieter. They require less maintenance, and thus save money in operations beyond the fuel savings.

Want to buy a crane?* “Sales will take place as usual via the well-known SENNEBOGEN dealer network. This means that interested customers can contact their regional SENNEBOGEN sales partner for inquiries.”

*I assume you are simply interested in this, but hey, maybe there are some people in need of cranes reading this.

Electric crane images courtesy of SENNEBOGEN.