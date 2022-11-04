Luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Now Available From £129,170 OTR

The luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is now on available for sale in the UK for £129,170 OTR, or roughly US$145,586.

Mercedes-Benz is offering two models of the EQS SUV, the 4-wheel drive EQS 450 4MATIC which features up to 365 miles of range, and alternatively the 4-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC, with up to 364 miles of range.

The EQS SUV offers several options on the interior specifications. For AMG Line Premium Plus, the car will feature black Nappa leather and anthracite wood trim. Business Class trim uses macchiato beige Nappa leather and ship deck wood.

The EQS 450 Premium Plus has optional interior technology with the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen that features three high-definition OLED displays. This optional Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen in the EQS 450 Premium Plus comes standard with the EQS 580.

Also included are the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB-C and wireless charging, and a Heads-Up display for the driver. The voice control-based ‘Hey Mercedes’ interior assistant can be used to ask MBUX to control all sorts of vehicle functions, from interior lighting colors to directions to the nearest EV rapid charger.

The premium electric SUV has performance as it should for a luxury brand. The EQS 450 4MATIC does a 0-62 mph time of just 6 seconds, while the EQS 580 4MATIC is even quicker at 4.6 seconds. The EQS comes equipped with rear-wheel steering of 10 degrees as standard, which helps in maneuvering at slower speeds, with the rear wheels working alongside the front wheel steering angle at speed to bring stability and handling benefits.

When traveling off-road, the EQS SUV is capable of raising its ride height using the standard AIRMATIC air suspension by 25mm and has a dedicated OFF-ROAD mode. The EQS SUV has dedicated off-road displays for MBUX and a specific screen for the heads-up display.

To reduce interior cabin noise to a near whisper, the EQS SUV has special acoustic foams, as well as rubber insulation for the electric drive units. This allows the driver to concentrate on the Mercedes-Benz-only Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio sound experience that the Burmester sound system delivers.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has several High-quality paint options:

Obsidian Black

Sodalite Blue

High-tech Silver

Emerald Green

Selenite Grey

Diamond White

Alpine Grey

With two model lines available, the Premium Plus and the Business Class, both are luxurious in their own way.

The Premium Plus includes Digital Light with a Light band, Panoramic Roof, 21” alloys, Nappa Leather, and a Head-up Display.

The Business Class includes MBUX Augmented Head-up display, rear entertainment, and Energizing Comfort Package.

