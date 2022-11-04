GreenPower Deploys First Purpose-Built ADA-Compliant Electric Type A School Bus In The US In West Virginia

GreenPower Motor Company, the leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has deployed the first purpose-built Type A, all-electric, zero-emission, ADA-compliant school bus in Clay County, West Virginia.

This is the first Type A, all-electric, zero-emission, ADA-compliant school bus to ever be deployed in the US. The all-electric school bus called the “Nano BEAST” made its first run on November 4th at 6:00 am.

The Clay County, West Virginia School superintendent had this to say about the school being selected.

“Clay County Schools is excited to be the first school district to utilize GreenPower’s all-electric Nano BEAST school bus with ADA capabilities,” said Joe Paxton, superintendent of Clay County Schools. “We are constantly searching for new technologies to improve our district and experience for our students. We look forward to being a part of this project and the multitude of benefits of an all-electric fleet to come.”

“GreenPower, along with its partner Constellium, has developed a full monocoque structure that utilizes the proven GreenPower purpose-built EV Star platform,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “The passenger compartment features a flat floor to ensure excellent accessibility for wheelchairs and ensure that there are no seats with compromised foot and legroom.”

The president of GreenPower also noted that the Nano BEAST’s all-aluminum body is stronger than any other body used for other Type A school buses on the market. Also, the GreenPower design for its type A school bus has a higher passenger floor that keeps students out of the typical crash zone. This safety zone is higher than in traditional school buses of the same type of classification.

GreenPower recently won the “Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology” from School Transportation News for the Nano BEAST Type A Electric School Bus.

“Winning the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology confirms that the GreenPower Nano BEAST is the best Type A all-electric, zero-emissions bus on the market offering unprecedented levels of safety and reliability for student transportation needs,” said GreenPower Vice President of School Bus, Contracts and Grants, Michael Perez. “The Nano BEAST is a monumental achievement, both for GreenPower and for the school transportation industry at large and we are excited to continue producing purpose-built, award-winning, all-electric school buses”

The Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today with a class-leading range of up to 150 miles. The Nano BEAST comes standard with dual charging ports, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 61 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

The Nano Beast can fit 18 passengers in one wheelchair position and 14 passengers in two wheelchair positions. The Nano Beast uses the BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the preferred Q’Straint wheelchair securement system.

Nano BEAST is purpose-built on GreenPower’s flagship EV Star platform that has optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution which allows it to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range, and set the new standard for zero-emissions student transportation.

“The EV Star platform and advanced body set the Nano BEAST apart from its competition,” Riley concluded, adding that the EV Star passed the Altoona Bus Testing program with one of the highest scores ever recorded, for any vehicle type tested to date.

Source and Photo: GreenPower Motor