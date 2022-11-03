The Reveal Of The Volvo EX90 SUV Is Coming!

Be sure to mark your calendar for November 9, 2022, for the big reveal of the Volvo EX90. The special event will be live-streamed in central Stockholm at 14:00 UK time (15:00 CET).

The Volvo EX90 is the first of a new generation of fully electric and software-defined vehicles which will represent the start of a new era for Volvo Cars.

“For nearly 100 years, our purpose has been to innovate and set new standards to save more lives. With the Volvo EX90, we are continuing that legacy. Thanks to a unique combination of core computing and software, the Volvo EX90 introduces intelligent safety technologies such as lidar and a driver understanding system to help us progress towards our vision that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car,” said the Volvo team.

“The Volvo EX90 will also bring a new level of connectivity, designed to become better, safer, and more tailored to the driver over time. It introduces innovations to help you drive and live more sustainably – and is designed in line with our Scandinavian heritage. Finally, we’ve included features and services that make driving, charging, and living with this car a great, truly effortless experience.

“The Volvo EX90 is our vision of a large family SUV in the electric age, and we cannot wait to show it to you! During the reveal event, our CEO Jim Rowan and other senior leaders and experts will guide you through the tech, design, and other key highlights, letting you explore the car in an immersive way.”

The full reveal will be live-streamed via this link:

https://volvoex90event.volvocars.com/ (Global)

https://volvoex90event.volvocars.com.cn (China)

Remember: November 9, 2022 at 14:00 UK time (15:00 CET)