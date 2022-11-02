NAPA & Qmerit Offer Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

The National Automotive Parts Association LLC (“NAPA”) and Qmerit have partnered to offer turnkey EV charging installation services to buyers. NAPA has one of America’s largest networks of parts and care and will be offering Qmerit’s turnkey EV charging installation services to buyers, ensuring a simple and seamless experience from the point of sale to the customer’s home or business.

NAPA has made a commitment to increase the availability of EV charging stations from coast to coast. As more electric vehicles take to the road and the need for more reliable charging becomes a necessity, the partnership will make it easier for customers to purchase the right charging stations for their needs and get installation when needed. Charger buyers can now access Qmerit’s installation services directly from NAPAonline.com, where customers will be able to research and purchase the charger that’s right for them.

“Alongside our existing commitments to increase education and training for new technicians, NAPA is also committed to sourcing and ramping up resources that provide our network with the parts and accessories most crucial to maintaining an electric vehicle,” said Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets at Genuine Parts Company. “This effort with Qmerit expands the ways we’re bringing needed change for the aftermarket industry while honoring the road we’ve traveled to get here. We’re excited to further serve this growing segment of drivers and maintain the level of service the existing NAPA customers have come to expect.”

Qmerit’s has a certified network of installers across the U.S. and Canada, with all installers being licensed electricians who are insured, background-checked, trained, and monitored for safety and service quality. This allows buyers to conveniently request an online estimate for their installation and get matched with one of Qmerit’s certified installers.

“Qmerit is thrilled to align with a quality brand like NAPA in the effort to accelerate the electrification of transportation in our society,” said Ken Sapp, Qmerit senior vice president of business development. “Combining our platform with the NAPA Network and its services in the aftermarket space will create a whole new channel for reaching consumers and businesses with the suite of services they need to make the transition to electrification easier and more affordable.”

Within the automotive aftermarket, the EV and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) space is expected to grow significantly.

NAPA has taken the lead in this category as it looks to its electric future through global data and insights, talent attraction and training, products and equipment, and strategic partnerships.

Qmerit is also working to accelerate the energy transition by connecting the full spectrum of stakeholders, including home and business owners, automakers, charger manufacturers and vendors, utility companies, and electrical contractors.

“Utilities and other entities are offering millions of dollars in incentives for home EV charging, but it’s a complex landscape that’s constantly shifting, making it tough for EV buyers to identify all available opportunities,” said Ken Sapp, Qmerit senior vice president of business development. “Our new solution makes it easy for EV drivers to find the home charging incentives that apply to them at every level—federal, state, and local. It’s not only good for individual customers but for addressing a broader awareness gap when it comes to EVs and mass adoption.”

Source: Qmerit